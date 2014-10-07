The Blacklist: Dr. James Covington

Warning: Spoilers

Taken right from the movie "Repo Men", where organs are surgically implanted to clients who are willing to pay the price. Death comes to those who do not pay.

Dr. James Covington is the ringleader of this black market operation. He was a well renowned surgeon and lost his license due to experimental surgery. Now he is providing services to whoever can afford the rent on the transplanted organs. Most of the clients are in need of transplants but have been disqualified to be on the transplant list due to age or other health conditions.

There is a new addition to the team, Samar Navabi. Samar was the Assad agent that saved Keen and Ressler from the assault of their FBI safe house in Warsaw, Poland. Samar has been placed there strategically by Red to keep an eye on agent Keen and find out who Liz's source is concerning Berlin's account in the Monarch Douglas Bank.

Is Reddington still weeding out the weak links amongst his partners and acquaintances?

One by one, Reddington's partners are questioning his actions. Some say he is being reckless, a liability and others are being influenced by Berlin. Some are willing to have Red assassinated in order to join Berlin's side. Red is very calculative, he is probably aware that this is already happening and letting it play on in order to see who else is a turn coating.

Saving an innocent life or letting an innocent die. This is the choice that agent Keen is facing. Allow Dr. Covington to perform this controversial surgery and allow a child live or let the authorities raid the facility and let the child die.

Hard choices have are made whether you like it or not in order to move forward. Reddington is still thinning out his herd of partners. Keen, putting protocol aside and allowing a criminal surgeon to perform a controversial surgery to save a life.

More questions arise than answers. Who is the stranger with the sniper rifle? Could the stranger be a friend or a foe? Who sent him?

Agent Keen is not a robot after all. She did make a life changing decision for a child that needed a lung transplant. She did not need Red to tell her what to do. She is slowly growing out of her mold of being a total dependent. Further investigating Red will hopefully make her realize her own potential and not rely on Red for mostly everything.