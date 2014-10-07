Arrow: Five Things We Need To See In Season Three
1. More Suicide Squad please!

One of the best things that happened last season was the Suicide Squad episode. Granted, the lineup wasn't that impressive (sorry, Shrapnel isn't what I would consider a heavy hitter) but it was still highly entertaining. This season should feature a revamped line up. Keep Bronze Tiger and Deadshot and add Harley Quinn (she was in the original episode off screen), and Captain Boomerang (who is supposed to show up in The Flash crossover episode).

The grand crescendo of the episode could be the Squad being in over their heads, but they end up saved by the newest member of the team: Deathstroke. It would be totally un-(Amanda) Waller like to have a potential asset like Deathstroke and not use him. If he is involved, Arrow has to be in the episode more so than he was in the first Suicide Squad episode. This will bring him into direct conflict with Waller and feed into the B story this season, which seems to circle around the fact that Oliver first met Waller while shipwrecked on Lian Yu.