League Of Legends World Championship Preview
Samsung White preparing for a match.

Two teams are left to try and take home the League of Legends Worlds Championship Trophy. Samsung White out of Korea, and Star Horn Royal Club out of China. Let's see how these teams got to this point.

Star Horn Royal Club

SHRC had no easy road to the Championship. In the quarters, SHRC beat fellow China team Edward Gaming 3-2 in the best of 5 series.