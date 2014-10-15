Marvel's Agents of SHIELD: "Face My Enemy" Review

Full episode spoilers follow:

Agents of SHIELD returned this week with Director Coulson and Agent May going undercover to collect an antique painting. Why would SHIELD be interested in a 500 year old painting? The back is covered in the same carvings that Coulson has been obsessed with since season 1. Best part about undercover work, May in a dress dancing.

This episode leads off with a Catholic Church that is burnt to the ground being visited by a church official to witness a miracle of a sole remaining painting in the church that was spared from the flames. The painting seems to remain in perfect condition and when the official wants a cardinal to verify the miracle the padre reveals the carvings.

This leads to a SHIELD mission sending Coulson and May undercover to a fundraiser where the painting is being kept safe. While at the function Coulson runs into Talbot who is also after the painting. After Talbot blows May and Coulson's cover the team goes head first into a snatch and grab only to find the painting already in possession of Talbot. Talbot makes Coulson a deal to examine the painting at a secured military site and tells him to come by his hotel if he wants the chance.

May goes ahead of Coulson to gather intel on what Talbot's real motive is, but she is ambushed by HYDRA at the hotel and discovers that Talbot is really a HYDRA agent using a image inducer to look and sound like Talbot. Agent 33 uses the inducer to return to Coulson disguised as May and bring him to the hotel. Coulson quickly sniffs out the deception and a fight ensues between him and Agent 33 while May fights lose and takes out the HYDRA agent holding her. After defeating the agents, Coulson and May take possession of the painting and inform Talbot via a hacked secure line that HYDRA is impersonating him. Episode ends with Coulson making May swear to shoot him if he ever gets out of control.

The episode had a great action and back and forth between May and Coulson but the underlying story was Fitz working towards returning to normal. We see him struggling to join in with the team when they are bonding and at first it seems he will slip further into his own self-loathing. Once Agent 33 deploys a virus onto he bus Fitz quickly finds himself the only one capable of saving the team from the Bus self destructing.

Fitz uses Hunter as his hands to reroute the Bus' network and they prevent the destruction of the Bus and everyone onboard. Hunter brings in a 6-pack of beer to celebrate at the end of the show to which Fitz initially refuses but finally sits down with Hunter and opens up a little. Fitz tells Hunter that he once told a girl how he felt and that she left soon after because he didn't believe she felt the same. We can assume this is Simmons.

Also there is a spark between Hunter and Skye that is very much like the one between her and Ward last season. She openly dislikes Hunter kissing a mark to get intel early in the show and has a flirty back and forth the whole episode. While Skye more than likely has some trust issues because of Ward this could be interesting to see unfold this season.

The final scenes show Dr. Whitehall in Raina's car confronting her over the stolen obelisk. Raina tries her usually games but is cut short when he plants a device on her hand that delivers crucifying pain. He informs her she has 48 hours to return the object or he will kill her and the scene closes. It will be interesting to see if she turns to Coulson for help or not.

Episode rating: 7