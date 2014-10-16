Review Of "Honey, I'm Good" By Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer has recently come out with a new album titled Magazines or Novel. One listen to "Honey, I'm Good" off the album, and this columnist was hooked. Grammer's persona with the beat to the song matches to perfection. His vocals are beyond amazing. The instrument matches up to the beat. The chorus is absolutely phenomenal as Grammer keeps on referring to the song title, which is talking to his lover. This is the second album that Grammer has released. His first one was self-titled, "Andy Grammer." Grammer found success with the songs "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me." Three years later, Grammer released Magazines or Novels. Grammer is 30 years old and keeps on getting wiser with his lyrics. The song is just one of 12 songs on the album.

Here is a list of the songs on the album:

1. Honey, I'm Good 2. Back Home 3. Pushing 4. Forever 5. Holding Out 6. Remind You 7. Masterpiece 8. Sinner 9. Red Eye 10. Blame It On The Stars 11. Kiss You Slow 12. Co-Pilot

You can purchase the album for $9.99 on the iTunes Store.