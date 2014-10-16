Sons of Anarchy Recap 'Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em



Spoilers!



Last we saw Gemma she was on the ground with a gun being pointed at her by Juice. Did she live? Did she die? She indeed did live. Opening scene started with Gemma walking down a dirt road. Glee star Lea Michele makes an appearance as a waitress name Gertie at a truck stop that Gemma stumbles upon. Gemma is still talking to imaginary Tara and eventually strikes up a conversation with Lea about life. Unser and Wendy finds Gemma and Unsers tells Gemma that she needs to give her statement to the Sheriff about how she saw Chinses leaving Tara home the night of her murder. Gemma is not please but after returning back she passes it by Jax and he agrees telling the cops will actually work in their favor.



While Juice did let Gemma live he also took her Expedition makes a run for it. While he's riding around in Gemma's car he becomes nothing but a petty thief and robs a few liquor stores and steals Blow Pops.



Diosa still with blood on the walls is a complete wreck.Jaxs want to rebuild but the club has toruble coming when the Niners tells them that big shot August Marks is trying to take down the club. Nero agrees to stay behind and help clean up Diosa while the club tries to clean up the mess they have gotten themselves into.

Marcus Alvarez and the Mayans show up at Diosa to question Nero about the showdown between Jax and Lin. He brings Nero to a warehouse and locks him in a closet for the time being. Juice shows up to offer Alvarez information on SAMCRO in exchange for help getting to Mexico. Alvarez agrees and sends someone to get a passport and passage to Mexico. But when the door opens to the warehouse its Jax and SAMCRO. Alvarez turned on Juice and agrees to hand him over to SAMCRO in exchange for the gun-running business Jax gave to August Marks. Jax agrees, as long as he agrees to help SAMCRO take out August Marks when the time comes. They let Nero go but not before he sees Gemma Expedition. He asks where they got it from they say Juice was driving it, Nero is slowly piecing things together. At the very least he has come to the conclusion that Gemma help Juice stay hidden.

Jax then needs to convince the Neo-nazi Tully gang that SAMCRO is an ally they can be trusted. Jax enlists (Malcolm Jamal Warner has a guest role as one of The Grim Bastards, Sticky) The Grim Bastards to shoot up up the house of one of August Marks allies, Dulain. Dulain and his crew the East Dubs chases after them. They lead them into a trap: The Mayans come from one direction, SAMCRO from the other. It's nice to see the clubs working together, you know Blacks, Latinos and Whites because co-mingling is a no-no. They are surrounded T.O. gets his revenge by shooting Dulain in the head because he ran over one of his people off the road. Pay back is a bit*ch. Once he is dead the rest of SAMCRO and Mayans shoot up the rest of Dulains crew.

Jax meets with Tully again and comes baring gifts. He uses the dead bodies of the East Dubs crew as proof to Tully that he can be trusted. Even the Tully doesn't want any part of the dead bodies that is enough to have the deal go through. Inside of burying the bodies like they would normally due they leave the bodies in a stack outside of the headquarters of August Marks.

Even thing has come full circle so SAMCRO and the Mayans go back to the warehouse were they pick up Juice. Juice walks off with Jax, Chibs, and Bobby and knowing that this very well be his walk to his death.

In a very intense scene Nero lets Gemma know the club has Juice and he also knows Juice was driving her Expedition. He breaks downs and rants "If the Juice tells the club what he knows..." and then sobs in Nero's shoulder.

Verdict

This episode was pretty solid. It seemed to drag when Jax and Alveraz were talking about the gun business but it did have action. Juice is caught by the club and Gemma little dirty secret maybe coming to light very shortly. I rate this episode a 8.0

