South Park: "Handicar" Review

The episode begins with Butters' and Kyle's parents coming out of the movie theater and Butters' parents take the Handicar service. Which is Timmy with a little red wagon-taking people to their destination. Timmy and the rest of handicap friends are all raising money for their summer camp next summer. But Nathan and XYZ refuse to get involved because Mimzey hates summer camp. Probably because he was raped by a shark at the camp.

The cab drivers of South Park get together (all four of them) got together to try and figure out how to stop Timmy from taking all of their customers. Nathan and XYZ tell the cab drivers that maybe they should just get rid of him. Nathan says "If you have a snake in with your sheep, you kill the snake". So the cab drivers union goes in and breaks Timmy's legs. Too bad his legs don't work so it did nothing.

Nathan decides to become a Handicap driver so he can make Timmy's company get bad reviews. Saying "If you have a snake in with your sheep, you get rid of the snake by suing it for sexual harassment.". Nathan gets in the car and asked the woman if he wants to see his d**k. the Woman asks "Do you wanna see mine". Nathan is then raped in the bathroom by the transsexual male. "And I thought a shark was bad." Nathan says.

Tesla is showing off their new car and a reporter ask about Handicar saying that it's better than the Tesla and better for the environment. Nathan and his sidekick offer advice to Tesla saying, "If you are a sheep herder, and you want to get rid of your sheep, you show the sheep that the snake is an inferior product. So the owner of Tesla challenges Timmy and his Handicar to a race. NOW cars from all over the world are getting in on this and now we have the Wacky Races. The first in fifty years. All of the Handicap people are fighting whether or not it's a good idea for Timmy to race.

The race begins and the contestants are: The Lift Car, The Zip Car (Driven by Matthew McConaughey because "He was driving a Zip Car before he was paid to drive them), The standard Cab driven by an angry Russian, A Hummer Salesman in his 1400 Hummer, Elan Muss in his New Tesla, Nev Campbelle in the Canadian car powered by natural gases (Queefs), Timmy in his Handicar, a self driving car from Japan, and in the rear is Dick Dastardly and Mutley. The goal is to pick up a grandmother from her origin point and drop her off at her granddaughter's house. While on their way to pick up the grandmother, Nathan says that it's not enough that Timmy loses. He has to get sued in the process and lose the company.

The Hummer is first person to get the grandmother after running the Lift Car off the road. In a weird twist, the Hummer driver lets the grandmother drive herself. Well, he's doing it get her buy one. The Tesla car uses one of his Wacky inventions and blows up the Hummer car and takes the grandmother. But the Russian cab driver swoops in and snatches her before she could get in the car and is being forced to look Jimmy Fallon in the back seat. The race is almost over and it looks like the cab is gonna win, but Timmy is closing in. Wait, what's this, Dick Dasterdly and Mutley have cut down a tree and it landed right on the Russian cab. Timmy picks up the grandmother and is on his way.

Nathan is just about finish off Timmy, when from out of nowhere, all of the Handicap drivers come and stop Nathan all yelling "TIMMY". It looks like Timmy is going to win, but Nathan and Mimzey are in Dick Dastardly's car and have sped right past Timmy and he is about to blow up Timmy car when BOOM! The Zip Car and Matthew McConaughey. Nathan told him to blow up the "Fake soft spoken douche bag that everyone loves" but it was the wrong "Fake soft spoken douche bag that everyone loves". And Timmy and Handicar win the race.

Back at the summer camp fundraising meeting, Timmy raised 2.3 billion dollars for their summer camp and all of the kids are excited. Nathan finally tells his mother he doesn't want to go to summer camp anymore. To bad she can't understand him and offers him water and turns off the lamp. The mother leaves and the father ask what he wanted. She says "He doesn't want to go to summer camp, but I'll be damned if he ruins our Italy trip".

Rating: 10

This was their goofy episode. No message. Just straight jokes for the whole show. And we got to see "SHUT UP, MIMZEY!!!!"