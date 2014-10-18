The Adventures of Wolverine



Wolverine is dead. For how long is up for debate but for the foreseeable future, Logan is dead. Every blog site to major magazine and website have bringing up all of Logan's major adventures. But it's not always the main title events that made Wolverine the hero that he is. Some of the smaller moments get swept under the rug because of his major accomplishments. Here is a list of a couple of small events and a couple of big events that have shaped Logan into the man he was.



Hail Hydra:

Arguably the most dangerous man in the Marvel Universe was under the control of a terrorist organization. A man so dangerous that all super heroes were ordered to not work alone in fear that Wolverine would kill them and the Hand would resurrect them and turn them evil. For around a month, Wolverine ran havoc in the world even getting into the Baxter Building where the Fantastic Four live and arguably the most fortified building in the Marvel Universe. Wolverine managed to get in, get what he was ordered to get and even took out the Thing and the Human Torch while he was at it.

Nick Fury and Elektra did all that they could to take him out, but Wolverine and Hydra were always one step ahead of him. It took the malfunctioning of his teleporter, being chased by the entirety of the X-Men and some of the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. to finally take him down.

Logan eventually got his revenge on Hydra by killing the man that killed him and turned him into a Hydra Agent, but not before the damage had been done. Regardless of being mind controlled, Logan will never forgive himself for all of the things he did. Especially killing his friend Northstar (who eventually came back and did forgive Logan).

The Guy who beat the Devil:

Wolverine always knew that he'd end up in Hell. But thanks to Mystique and the Red Hand, he got there a lot sooner than he thought. Wolverine was lured into a trap that led to his soul being sent to Hell. Wolverine was then confronted by everyone he had killed. From Hydra, A.I.M., and Hand goons, to the likes of Omega Red and Sabretooth (well, his clone). While Wolverine held his own against them, there were just too many of them for even Wolverine to handle. Logan was eventually brought to Satan who told him he would break just like everyone else does.

While the physical assault was something Logan could handle, it wasn't until Satan brought out Logan's former fiancé Mariko to beat him that Logan finally broke and gave Satan the scream he asked for. After what seemed like months of being tortured and imprisoned, Logan was confronted by Puck who convinced Logan that he had to stop feeling sorry for him find a way out of Hell. Logan realized he was right and broke out of his restraints and started to destroy demon after demon until Satan finally confronted him. After a long bout, Wolverine eventually bested the Devil and used his bone claws to crucify Satan to a wall.

Wolverine takes on the mob:

What does Logan do on his day off? Help a random stranger whose daughter was taken from him by the mob as collateral. Logan overhears this story and decides to get the kid back and pay off the guy’s debt by killing off the gang's rival. It takes Logan around a week to take them all out and settle the guy's debt with him. But like every bad guy, he didn't know when to leave well enough alone. He thought that he could continue to use the father and his daughter as leverage to keep him as his muscle. That experiment landed him dead in an unmarked grave in the woods far outside of New York.

House of M:

"I remember everything!” Those three words lead to Logan beginning his quest for redemption and revenge. This would lead Logan on the path to finding out that his son was still alive (And hated him) and also finding out who it really was that was really pulling the strings behind everything from the being adamantium bonded to his skeleton, to his relationship with Sabretooth, and even his first fight with the Hulk that lead to Logan joining the X-Men. All of that from him gaining his memory back and connecting the dots.

A favor for The Black Panther:

One of the best stories that few people have ever read. T'Challa: The Black Panther needed a package delivered from one African country to another. Unfortunately he couldn't be seen doing it because it would cause more war and death in Africa. So T'Challa asked Logan to do it. The package wasn't just an item, it was a baby. T'Challa hoped that the child would grow up and help bring peace to the country. But first, she had to be brought somewhere where she could grow up among people of peace.

So Logan strapped that baby girl to his chest and made his way through all of the dangers of Africa. Not just the mosquitos that carry all sorts of diseases, but the rebel soldiers who want nothing but to keep their warlord in power. Sometimes Logan would have to fight, sometimes Logan would have to outsmart and bribe people and sometimes Logan would just have to take the punishment. Logan eventually made sure the baby girl was brought to the country unharmed. What made this particular issue so special was seeing Logan do one of the many selfless acts he does every day. Even the ones that don't make the headlines.

Professer Logan:

A friend said it best when he said he felt like opening the school was the moment when Logan really found himself. Logan spent his entire life being bossed around and controlled by people, but for the first time it was Logan who was calling the shots. Logan has spent a good portion of his time as an X-Man protecting the students (Jubilee, Kitty, etc.). It seemed like Logan finally found his calling. No more would he put young mutants or kids with powers in harm’s way. He spent the last of his money building a school to let these kids be kids. With the help of Kitty Pryde, Hank McCoy, Iceman, Storm, and more Logan did all he could to teach these kids to use their powers. Logan would continue Charles Xavier's legacy and finally find his true calling.

Collecting: Wolverine and The X-Men

