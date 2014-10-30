South Park Season 18 Episode 5 "Magic Bush"

Full Spoilers!

Butters is sitting at home on the computer doing Butters stuff when Cartman comes in saying how bored he is. Butter lets it slip that his father has a drone. Cartman gets extremely excited and just has to see it. So for some reason Butters shows him. And as expected, Cartman takes it and tells Butters to meet him later that night. Later that night, Butters meet him. Cartman makes sure that he wasn't followed and Butters insured him that he want. Cartman says good and then tells him that he told Kenny because if there's a drone he just has to tell Kenny. Cartman uses the drone and goes to Craig's house and accidentally sees Craig's mom's enormous bush. Craig's dad catches him and goes to Butter's house and blames him because he is the only one with a drone. They check the garage and the drone is there. Which freaks out Butter's dad.

The next dat, Cartman is telling Kenny not to say anything about what they've done. But ten seconds after Stan and Kyle get to the bus stop, Cartman tells them try have film of Craig's mom's bush. Kyle refuses to look at it because it's wrong. Cartman uploads the video to internet to cove their tracks (because apparently uploading it to the internet covers their tracks). Butters is pissed and comfronts Cartman in the bathroom and yells at him for uploading it. After Cartman explains himself, Butter goes along with it even though he doesn't like it.

Craig's mom's bush is all over the net and because of the drone, this leads to a town meeting because if Butter's or his dad didn't upload the video, then that means that the drones are invading people's privacy. So the the town agrees to form a neighborhood look...made entirely out of more drones. The boys (Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman) are at the bus stop with drones flying back and forth and Kyle confronts Cartman and Kenny about what they did because he over heard Cartman and Butter arguing about it in the bathroom. Cartman is pissed off because Kyle was spying on him (which he wasn't). Cartman calls him a "Hypocrite dick" for accusing him and Kenny of spying even though that's what Kyle "Clearly did".

Meanwhile, Butter's dad is losing his mind. He thinks that the drone that spied on Craig's house is becoming sentient and tries to return the drone to the hobby store.. Because he didn't use it, Butter's isn't allowed to use it without his supervision, and the battery was full when he left, but then it was half empty when he checked it again. The clerk listens to the ramblings of Butter's dad who looks like he hasn't shaved in days and pretty much dismisses everything he says.

Randy is now on his shift for neighborhood drone look and is spying on someone having sex when a police drone catches him. Randy tries to get away and yells out that he is neighborhood look, but the police drones shoot his drone in the back. The news uncovers this story and Rand refuses to admit that he did anything wrong, so the neighborhood look decides to have a drone candlelight vigil and protest. Basically all the drones flew through South Park with candle lights on them. The drones police stop them because it's a fire hazard and this leads to questions of whether or not they can protest or not.

Butters and his dad go to Randy's house that night and Butter's dad goes on about how he thinks the drones are becoming sentient. Because if he wasn't controlling the drone and neither him nor Buttters was controling their drone (because Butter isn't allowed to use the drone without his dad's supervision) then that means the drones are doing it on their own. These drones must be stopped.

Back from break, Craig's parents are on 20/20 (titled "The Mom behind the Bush) to talk about what happened. The host asks how it feels the police drones monitoring the neighborhood look drones. Craig's mom says "No one wants to live in a world where police drones are looking neighborhood look drones. Where does it stop?". The gentleman interviewing her says "It will go on and on like..." and keeps looking at her crotch. Craig's mom gets annoyed and before she can finish her point, Butter's dad (who now has a mountain man beard and looks crazier than ever) interrupts the feed of every television in South Park to make them aware that the drones and the computers have minds of their own. The video of Craig's mom has over three million views, but if everyone says they never looked it, THEN WHERE ARE THE VIEWS COMING FROM!

The Streets are now filled with police drones and military drones as Butters knocks on Cartman's door. Butters asks Cartman to come with him to admit what they did and stop this madness. But Cartman has a plan. Meanwhile utter's dad is arming for war and is ready to take down his drone, but as he prepares to destroy his drone in the garage, he finds his drone is long gone. Cartman realizes there is one thing that every drone wants to see. So he rigs a blowup doll with a giant bush on the crotch to Butter's dad's drone and he leads the all the drones (who were rioting and looting the town as the police drones and military drones attempt to stop them) out of the town.

The next day, the town throws Craig's mom a big party for leading the drones away. Everyone in the town is happy again. Except Craig's mom who's giant bush is still all over the internet.