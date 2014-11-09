The Golden Age of Comic Book Adaptation

This writer has always been inspired and enthralled by the superhero genre and comic books in one form or another. In fact it was the animated series of the 90s which first got me into comic books, more specifically the characters of the X-Men and ever since then this writer has loved the genre in all its forms, spanning literature and cinema.

With the recent announcements by both Marvel and DC Comics of there movie schedules for the forthcoming years and both companies forays into television it is definitely an exciting time to be a comic book fan. Being aware of the source material for shows such as Arrow and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D only serves to heighten my enjoyment of the shows for their - for lack of a better term - "geek factor" but a lot of these shows in order to be successful have to be catered to mass audience of varying ages, genders and interests.

Recent announcements of a Supergirl and a Teen Titans series being in production seems to suggest that the genre is continuing to attract attention, at least from a money-making perspective in the eyes of production companies and television networks who are looking towards the mult-billion dollar success of Marvel's cinematic universe. However does the multiplicity of adaptations, both currently and soon-to-be in production overwhelm the audience and limit the creativity and originality of television?

To those who, upon hearing of a comic book inspired television series, say "not another one", just give it a chance. The mutually great thing about television and comic books is that they are forms that can encompass a variety of genres. Therefore, despite shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Gotham and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. all being inspired and adapted from comic books, they are all unique. All of these shows have the traditional elements of action and heroics with The Flash injecting the brightness and fun associated with comic books, whereas Gotham embodies a darker feel of a procedural dealing with crime and corruption; and lest we not forget The Walking Dead (also inspired by a comic book) for its adult nature and successful portrayal of the survival-horror genre on television.

Yes, this successful run of comic book media can not last forever but as long as writers continue to provide the small screen with intriguing and fun stories full of character development then who can complain? These are the basis of any good TV show regardless of genre and as long as these adaptations have their own specific feels and niche then why not continue to make them. Not all adaptations are going to be successful, and no single show is going to be perfect everything has its flaws. I may not agree with everything carried out in these adaptations but I can appreciate them for what they are attempting, to bring comic books to a mainaudience. For as long as comic books and film coexist I am grateful as a reader and excited as a watcher to see where the entertainment industry takes, what, to some may be a "fad" but for me is a supergenre wherein television and film can explore the multiple corners of a comic book universe.