Who Will Be The Movies The New Avengers?

There are rumors that Capatin America will die in "Captain America: Civil War", Robert Downy Jr. is possibly done with the Avengers franchise soon, and The Hulk's future is up in the air. But there is no way that the Avengers franchise is over. Not even close. Even if the original movie roster is done, the Avengers have pleanty of characters in the Marvel universe that can be used to fill in. Unfortunately, characters like Wolverine and Spider-Man are more than likely not going to be in any Avenger movies because they are property of another movie company. While they can't use them, there are a plethora of other Avengers that can be used to fill in the void.

Luke Cage:

It's been said that you can't have a Civil War movie without Spider-Man and the same thing can be said for Luke Cage. Luke Cage was Cap's right hand man during the war and the Marvel Civil War was the coming out party for Cage. If the movie goes like the comics, there almost has to be team of Avengers that oppose the Super Hero Registration act after the war is over and the leader of that team should be Luke Cage. Besides that, his character is someone that fans will be able to get behind. Especially if the show has already come out or the scene of him fighting for his freedom when all he was doing was sitting at home. It is a very powerful issue with a few very powerful scene. It's a comic book that every comic book fan should read. Even if you are not a fan of comic books, it's a great read.Luke is also a character that is all about redemption and rising from nothing to somthing and everyone can relate to that. Even if there is no underground team, Luke Cage would make a great Avenger in the movies.

Greatest moment: New Avengers 22:

Luke Cage stands up for himself, his family, and his community.

Ms. Marvel:

Every Marvel team needs a strong female character. Not just in strength, but in character and will. People will say that Black Widow was useless, but it can't be denied that she's tough as nails. Not only is Ms. Marvel as brave as any Avenger, she's got a power set that would look great on a movie screen. She flies, she's super strong, she shoots energy blasts from her hands, and she abosrbs energy. She isn't the funniest of characters, but what she does have is a lot of Captain America's values and every Avenger team needs someone like that.

Greatest moment: New Avengers 55:

There had been a debate between the New Avengers team on whether or not to kill Norman Osborn. Ms Marvel has an oportunity to do just that and she doesn't kill Norman. She punches him and sends him into the water and says, "And I know I could have killed you now and I didn't. Because I'm better than you".



Moon Knight:

Think Batman, but tougher (it's debatable), he will kill you, and he is completely nuts and hears voices (Sometimes it's the Moon god Khonshu he prays and gets his powers from, sometimes the god takes the form of his nemesis Moon Knight killed years ago, and sometimes it's Wolverine, Spider-Man, or Captain America). Moon Knight was originally made to be Marvel's version of Batman. A rich guy with a bunch of themed gadgets and themed vehicles. He even has a butler to boot. Although, Moon Knight's butler didn't raise him and Moon Knight's side kick isn't a kid in short shorts, but a former French mercenary that will kill you and is beyond roofless just like Moon Knight. Moon Knight would be a great replacement for Hawkeye. He's a better fighter, he could be a better character, and seeing him use more than just a bow and arrow and instead using a ton of different Egyptian and moon themed weapons would be great change of pace. He may not lead the Avengers, but the audiance would love him.

Greatest moment: "Moon Kinght 6":

Moon Knight finally stops feeling sorry for himself and crashes his plane into the side of his enemies' building and exits saying one word "Vengence".

Iron Fist:

Everyone loves kung-fu fighting with moves as quick as lightning (yep. That happened). Danny Rand is one of the best fighters in the Marvel universe and is Luke Cage's best friend. So it would make sense that if you get Luke Cage, you get his butt kicking Hero for Hire partner. Iron Fist has a ton of fighting styles that would look smooth and great on film. But that isn't the best part. Iron Fist has a mystical power. He focuses his chi into his fists and lets off a light that hits his opposition. So on top of him kicking and punching, you get a very cool light show coming from his hands as he beats the snot out of people.

Greatest moment:: Thunderbotls #137

Iron Fist is captured by the Thunderbotls. First he beats the crap out of all of them and after he is brainwashed, he uses his training to get his memory back and him and Luke Cage fight back.

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew):

Tough, fierce, great fighter, smart, and a certified bad @$$. Since Jessica Drew was an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. she already has a way into the movie. Drew was trained by Taskmaster and Nick Fury and is arguably better than both of her teachers. On top of all her kick-butt fighting skills, she has a venom blast that she can shoot from her hands that stuns people's nervous system. She was actualy captured by the Skrulls and used against the Earth, so she could go from hero to villain to hero or just a hero. An all purpose character.

Greatest moment: Secret Invasion

As a Skrull invader, Drew prety much played each Avengers team and S.H.I.E.L.D. into trusting her. This gave her access into a computer data base full of heroes and villain and their stregnths and weaknesses.





Bucky Barnes as Captain America:

Somebody has to weild the shield of Captain America and it might as well be the man who did it in the comics. Bucky is the only person who knows how to carry Steve Rogers' legacy the way he'd want it to be carried. And just like the comics, Bucky can do everything Cap can do without the Super Solider Serum and has a more realistic view of the world. By that I mean that while Cap may not like to kill anymore (he totally killed Nazis and some of Loki's hired goons), Bucky knows that soemtimes it has to be done and sleeps beter knowing what he did was right. A new crew of Avengers would definitely back Bucky knowing who he was to Steve Rogers and that he has the skills and morals to justify continuing the legacy.

Greatest moment: Captain America 34

Bucky dawns his own version of the Captain America uniform for the first time.

Ares:

It seems like every Avengers team isn't complete unless they have a god of some sorts. And with these movies so war oriented, what better god than Ares, The God of War himself. He tougher than Thor, almost as strong as his brother Hercules, and talks more trash than almost every hero. He is versed in every weapon ever created and carries a giant axe given to him by Zeus himself. The down side is that he doesn't have any "god of war powers" like the DC Ares does. He's pretty much (as Ms Marvel said it) a Thor and a Wolverine. And since you can't have either, why not get a combination of the two.

Greatest moment: Ares mini series:

Ares leaves his noraml human cover to save his son's life. Even lights himself on fire and jumps in a catapult and launches himself into the middle of a giant war.

The Sentry:

Think of Sentry as the anti superman. He is not wholesome. He is a killer. And he makes Moon Knight and Bruce Banner seem sane. But all of these flaws make him way more interesting than Superman. Even the origin of how he really got is powers and who he was before hand will make for a more interesting back story. The almost indistructable super hero could fill the void left by the Hulk as the unstappable hero. But it isn't him as a hero that would make him great. Because he is so coocoo he is easily manipulated and his other personality the Void could easily become the big bad guy that the Avengers eventually have to fight. A guy so powerful that he ripped two gods in half.

Greatest moment: Seige #2

Sentry and Ares fight and Sentry literally rips Ares in half