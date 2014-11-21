Supernatural: "Ask Jeeves" Review



The show starts off with a butler talking to the maids about prep work for the arrival of their dead former boss Bunny's death. One of the maids makes her way to one of the rooms and starts to set up a couple of outfits. She takes out two pieces of jewelry and a necklace of pearls. She puts on the pearl necklace and admires herself in the mirror and then walks into the next room. To her surprise, she sees her dead employer Bunny. Bunny rips the pearls off of her neck and the maid trips over the railing of the stairwell and dies. The Butler looks up and sees Bunny and asks what she has done. Bunny walks away.



We now see Dean working on his car (as he likes to do) and Sam comes out of a coffee shop with two coffees in tiny cups. Dean protests saying real men don't drink out of cups this small. Sam says he will take it back, but Dean drinks it anyway (it was glazed doughnut coffee if you're wondering). Sam goes on to say that there is literally nothing going on anywhere. No supernatural activity of any kind. Dean tells Sam that he noticed one of Bobby's cell phones and he received a ton of phone calls about the reading of the will of Bunny and looked for Bobby. Since there was nothing going on, the two decided to make their way to Connecticut to represent Bobby as his next o kin.

The two arrive to the house (which is obviously the same house that the maid died in the beginning of the episode) they ring the bell and classical music plays. Dean and Sam look around confused and chuckled. The Butler answers the door and they explain that they here to represent Bobby. The Butler introduces them to the rest of the family who are just a bunch of stuck up...well, douche bags. After meeting them, the butler takes them aside and says that he has what would have been given to Bobby and suggests that they leave. Dean is insulted and asks if it's because they aren't good enough for the family, to which the butler responds that it the Winchesters that are to good for the family. He tells them that are all "money grubbing leeches" looking for a hand out because they are all bankrupt. He gives them a cross that looks to be encrusted with expensive gems. Dean thinks at least they can pawn it and get some cash for it. We then immediately see Sam and Dean in a pawn shop and Dean saying "What do you mean it's worthless?!?!" The pawn owner takes the cross apart and shows them that cross turns into a key. Sam and Dean decide to head back to the mansion to see if "Jeeves" knows what the key opens.

Back at the mansion, Stan and his wife Amber are arguing because Stan thinks he caught Amber sexting someone that wasn't him. Amber denies it and says he's just drunk and paranoid just like Lance (Bunny's husband). Stan says his sister was just a "Hooker in Chanel". Amber is disgusted by his insult to his dead sister and her dead husband and leaves and goes to the bathroom. Stan Looks over at picture of Bunny and Lance and says good riddance and then hears someone call his name and he yells to his wife and she yells back that she didn't call him. He walks out to see Lance with an ax. Lance cuts head is cut off with the ax. His wife screams in terror after seeing him decapitated.



Back from the commercial break, Sam and Dean arrive back at the house only to find a detective on scene and tells them that Stan was killed and since they were in the house recently, they are suspects and can't leave until they are questioned and cleared. In the living room, the family is arguing whether or not Amber killed Stan. After finding out that Amber said the ghost of Lance killed Stan Sam and Dean get together and decide to check out the house. Since they can't get to their car without the detective getting suspicious, Dean decides to go look around and have Sam keep an eye on the family While Sam is keeping the family busy, upstairs, Dean comes across a book with an emblem that looks like the cross the butler gave him from the will. Dean pulls the book and it opens a secret door behind the book case and uses the key to open the door behind it. Dean goes in and grabs a lead pipe and gives a weird look to the noose laying next it (remember that's a noose and a lead pipe. Some people already see where this is going). The secret door leads up to an attic full of weird and old toys and dolls Dean runs into one of the Olivia who tells him that she was being held hostage by the butler because he saw her roll up Colette up the body in a rug and she wouldn't lie about it. Olivia tells Dean that it's not Lance's ghost that killed Colette, but Bunny's. Dean goes downstairs and explains the situation to Sam and the two go on a look for Bunny's ghost.

While on the look out, Dean finds an old iron wrench, and picks it up to use just in case he runs into danger (That's a wrench, noose, and a lead pipe. Get it yet?). Dean runs into the Butler and confronts him about the dead body. The Butler says he knows it sounds off, but he can explain. While this is going on, Sam is in the kitchen and grabs a large kitchen knife (Lead pipe, a large kitchen knife, lead pipe, iron wrench) and begins searching. Sam sees something and looks like he's figured out what’s going on. Back to Dean, the butler is explaining that he rolled her up in a rug because he didn't want Bunny's funeral sullied by another death because she deserved better than that. Dean calls him crazy to which the butler says "No, that's loyalty". Dean gets a text from Sam that says he found the butler dead. The butler grabs Dean and throws him across the room. Dean gets up and finds the skin and clothes of the butler in a pile. Dean calls Sam and tells him that it's not a ghost but a shape shifter they are dealing with.

Dean and Sam are discussing what's going on when Olivia comes into the kitchen and they tell her that if they want to help that they need silver (Shape shifters are deathly allergic to silver). Olivia breaks out the silverware and they all touch it. Since none of them are in pain, they are all who they say they are. Sam and Dean make their way to test everyone in the house to find out who is who. Sam test the two older women and Dean goes looking for Bunny's nephew Dash and Amber who he finds making out in a closet. They explain that it's been going on for a while. Dean asks them to touch the knife, they do (and look confused while they do) and they are also clean.

Dean comes downstairs with the two "Lovers" and finds Sam uncomfortable and getting hugged and rubbed on by the two older women. Dean makes fun of him and Sam tells him that they're all clean. Sam says, "That leaves everyone except..." and before he could finish the sentence, Olivia screams. Everyone makes their way upstairs and finds the detective dead and face down in the toilet. Dean sees him and says "Looks like we got a floater". Everyone is arguing over who killed who when Dash says it couldn't have killed any of them because they were making out. Dash goes on to say that they don't know Sam or Dean are the only ones they don't know. The rest of the family agrees. And while the Dean is trying to explain that it wasn't them, Dash grabs the detective’s revolver and points it at Sam and Dean and says "Don't try any funny stuff. I hunt pheasant.” Dean roles his eyes, complies, and walks out of the bathroom and Sam follows. Dash leaves them in a locked room and tells them to sit tight until the cops show up. Sam says they aren't bad guys and Dash says "I beg to differ. You're wearing flannel". Dean tries to pry open the door with the knife and when it bends he looks at it and realizes that it was made in Taiwan.

Downstairs, the family is talking about Sam and Dean being murderers when the maid walks in. She's told to call the police when she says "Don't you know that if it isn't the butler, it's always the maid". Olivia grabs the gun off the table and points it at them. Sam and Dean see all of this going on through live feed in the room they are locked in. Olivia goes on to explain how she's Bunny's daughter. She explained that she had lived in the attic the whole time and how Phillip (the butler) was the only other person that knew. After Bunny died, he took pity on her and said she could pose as the new maid. Olivia wanted them all dead because they were all greedy and Phillip locked her back up after she killed the other maid and unfortunately, Dean let her out. Back in the locked room, Sam comes across a locker with guns. Sam shoots the lock off and the two escape. Sam goes to the living room where Olivia shoots at him. Olivia explains how she wanted to kill Bobby because he killed her father. Bunny had an affair and passed off the kid as Lance's. When Bunny and Lance got home, Olivia's real father was there waiting and killed Lance. Just as her father was about to take Olivia, Bobby killed him. Bunny pleaded with Bobby not to kill her and he didn't under the condition that she be kept locked up. Bunny remained devoted to Olivia until the day she died. Sam pleaded with her but she refused to listen. She realizes that he doesn't have any silver bullets, but behind her was Dean with a gun with silver bullets and he shoots Olivia. After she falls, Dean unloaded the full clip into her with a look of calm anger in his eyes.

Sam and Dean are outside talking to Dash and he thanks them for what he did. They tell him that if they want to repay them, to forget that they were ever there. Dean says "Seriously, IZOD, forget we were here or we will come for your preppy ass.” Back in the car, Sam asks Dean what was with him unloading a full clip into the shifter after she was dead and asked if it was the mark of Cain or demon residue. Dean said it was him being sure. But even the look in his eyes says he doesn't believe it. Dean asks why he's even explaining himself to him and turns on the radio and turns it on loud to drown out Sam.

Rating: 8.5

If you didn't figure it out, this was an homage to the movie or game "Clue". The wrench, revolver, lead pipe, and noose were all weapons used in the movie and the mystery game. The board game was even in the attic among all of Olivia's games and dolls. The killer was kind of obvious, but it was still very entertaining.