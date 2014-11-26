7 Villains We Could See In Marvel Movies

The Marvel movies have so far given us Magneto, Loki, Red Skull, Green Goblin and the Kingpin (say what you will, Michael Clarke Duncan was a great Wilson Fisk) and soon we will see Ultron in action and also get Thanos and his Infiniti Gauntlet and En Sabah Nur (Apocalypse) in the next couple of years. And there are still a bunch of super heroes in the Marvel universe that have yet to be shown that would be great in the movies.

1. Namor:

The King of the sea (Or prince. It depends on who's writing him) is one of the forgotten names when the subject of stregnth is brought up. Namor can trade punches with the Hulk and Thor and consistantly beats the snot out of The Thing whenever they fight. It would be great to see Namor battling Iron Man in the sky flying around and then possibly ripping Stark's helmet off or fighting the Fantastic Four underwater around a bunch of sea creatures. It would also be cool to see how the creators come up with how Atlantis would look and also if they create some of the Atlantians and the sea monsters that Namor rules over. If the writers were to go with the Ultimate Universe version of Namor, than he will also be a former criminal who literally controls the sea. In the Ultimate universe he turned the ocean into Poiseiden. The other good thing is that Namor is a tweener. He can easily go from villain to hero in the same movie.

Must Haves:

Where the first two Fantastic Four movies failed with Dr. Doom, they have to succeed with Namor. Namor is the ruler over 70% of the planet and will be the first person to let everyone know it. He's arguably the most arrogant person in Marvel and defintiely top five in comics period. To have him come off as humble in any way would almost defeat the purpose of having him in a movie.

2. The Sentry/Void:

Sentry was mentioned in a previous article as a possible hero (https://www.vavel.com/en-us/books/413814-who-will-be-the-movies-the-new-avengers.html), but like Namor he can also be portrayed as villain and a damn powerful one at that. The Sentry is a hero who just can't seem to get past his crazy and because of that he is constantly manipulated into being the A-Bomb in every team's arsenal. Tony Stark and Captain America meant well, but never actually thought what using him for his powers was doing to him and Norman Osborn just didn't care and used him to his fullest. At least with Norman he was smart enough to see the advantage of compromising with both Sentry and The Void. The Void is The Sentry's other personality that caused him to think that every time he did a good deed that the Void would do a bad deed.

Must Haves:

The Sentry is a former drug attic who came across a formula that turned him into the Sentry and gave him the ultimate high. While this isn't becoming of a hero, this back story could make the audiance feel a range of emotions from pitty to hatred of his character. Also, unlike his human form Robert Reynolds and The Sentry, The Void doesn't have pysical form set form. Sometimes he's just a dark black void (no pun intended) that sometimes has color, sometimes he's a random monster, and sometimes he looks like a giant bug like creature. The one consistant thing towards the end are the tentacles that come from his body and even then, sometimes they're sharp and sometimes they look squid-like. Either way, it's a creepy image that would work great on screen.



3. Carnage:

Think of Carnage as everything Spider-Man isn't. A psychotic and deranged serial killer with a crazy alien Venom symbiote to boot. Unlike Eddie Brock (the original venom), Cletus Kasady has no morals and no remorse. He kills because it's fun and entertaining and thrives on doing it in creative ways. In a Spider-Man arc, his crazy was conatgious and drove 90% of New York psychotic. The great thing about Carnage is that he could be a movie in himself. Seeing all of the things that made him a deranged killer, him being a deranged killer, and him getting with the symbiote is easily an hour and half movie. Another thing that differs Venom and Spider-Man using the symbiote suit from Carnage is that Carnage uses his it to form sharp weapons to fight.Must Haves:

If Carnage is going to be a character then he has to be able to let loose. He is not a character for all audiances. He kills and he slaughters and he is brutal. He has to be allowed to cut loose and be creative and crazy. He has to kind of be like Joker from the Dark Knight. He is a very dark character. Even if he's only Cletus, he has to be scary and gothic.

4. Arcade:

Arcade is pretty much just a spoiled kid who got rich and became an assassin. But he isn't just any assassin, he takes people and puts them in amusement parks he calls "Murderworld" designed specifically to kill. Arcade isn't what you'd call a "hands on" assassin. He pretty much sets up the park and watches the outcome from a safe distance. While he primarily uses amusement parks, Arcade has used booby trapped other things such as Mutant Town when he was hired to kill the employees of X-Factor Investigations. His brand of smart aleck comedy would definitely go over well with an audience and after he starts to get annoying, the heroes will step in and take him out and the audiance will cheer.

Must Haves:

Murder Worlds has to look cool and creative. It has to be full of traps and random nonsense that can kill whoever is in the park and some of them can't be the obvious tricks. Roller coasters with blades, mirror maze that has robot versions of the heroes, strong man game that Hulk or Colossus have to win to save someone that will probably still explode even if they win.

5. Mimic:

It's shocking that he hasn't been used yet. Calvin Rankin has the ability to mimic the powers of up to three people (usually only mutants depending on who is writing him). It's surprising that he hasn't been used as a memeber of the brotherhood in X3. They probably could have had a great fight scene between Wolverine and him. Espiecially the moment when Mimic mimics Wolverine's claws and Wolverine is shocked that they're bone. Or they could have used him in the "Wolverine Origins" movie instead of calling the experiment the "Deadpool". That would have made a lot more sense. Mimic is still a possibility in any of the upcoming X-Men movies and the audience will love seeing a guy with the powers of multiple X-Men. It's a shame the Exiles comic book wasn't popular enough for their version of Mimic to be a hero in one of the movies.

Must Haves:

When it comes to Earth 616's Mimic, He is the anti Namor. He has the power and is too afraid of unsure of himself to ever really use it. Whenever he has run into the X-Men he is almost immediately taken down. He should be powerful, hesitant to unleash his full power, and easily manipulated by Magneto and maybe even Apocalypse.

6. Daken:

The son of Wolverine has his father's healing factor, heightened senses, three claws (one pops from under his wrist unlke his dad), and that is where the similarities stop. To put it lightly, Daken doesn't care about anybody or anything that doesn't affect him directly. And with his mutant pheromone powers that allow him to control people's emotions, he usually gets whatever he wants. Daken cares so little about human life that he has killed people just to get reservations at a restaurant. There are no good redeemable qualities in him. At least guys like Dr. Doom and Mr. Sinister have reason for doing what they do. Daken on the other hand is just selfish. But like the comics, women will love him for all his smooth talking and slick moves. Even though Wolverine's past is kind of up in the air since the "Days of the Future Past" movie, it is still possible that Logan could have had a kid during one of his wars.

Must Haves:

Daken has to hate his father and him and Wolverine have to have a fight. That is the main reason he was created in the comic. He has to be Wolverine's opposite and he has to be smooth when he's winning and sloppy when he loses. Daken's character is straight forward and doesn't need any tweaking. He also has to have the Mohawk and the tattoo. They are part of his look.

7. Taskmaster:

He can have the agility of Spider-Man or Daredevil, fight like any of your favorite heroes and villains, anduse a projectile as good as Hawkeye or Bullseye. Taskmaster can do everything you do perfectly just by seeing you do it once. Taskmaster is more henchman and mercenary than super villain, so he wouldn't be the main antagonist in a movie. More than likely he would be paid to run in and take out or distract the Avengers while someone ran in and took some Stark tech or something important. A fight between him and all of the Avengers at once has potential to be one of the best fight scenes ever. The question is do they use his old costume with the cape or his cooler Udon costume with the hard light technology.

Must Haves:

Pretty simple, he's got to use Captain America's shield and Hawkeyes bows against them. The look on their faces would be priceless.