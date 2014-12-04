Supernatural Season 10 Episode 8 "Hibbing 911" Recap

The episode starts in Hibbing, Minnesota with a kid spray painting happy faces with X's for eyes on a wall. It's the emblem on his belt buckle. All of a sudden, a shadowy figure creeps up from behind him and beats him to death. That escalated quickly.





It returns in Minnesota with Sheriff Jody Mills (She's from an earlier season) on her way to a sheriff's retreat that she does not look to be interested in going to. A girl asks her for some money and Mills gives her some and says to use the money on food. It also doesn't help that the first person she meets is Sheriff Donna Hanscum (also from an earlier season) and she is way too chipper. Donna's husband interrupts the "love fest", insults Donna, and uses her insecurity about her weight to get extra meal vouchers. Donna looks at Sheriff Mills and explains that they used to be married. Mills doesn't;t look like she cares and walks away.



Back at Sam and Dean's home base and are looking up on the mark of Cain and finding nothing at all. Dean is pissed that it's the oldest symbol known to man and nothing is there.



Back at the Sheriff's retreat, a sheriff is nervously giving his opening speech and says that everyone should give get a partner for the weekend. Donna finds Mills down and makes them a team. They both go over to the list of activities, Donna is excited and Mills is...less than excited. As Donna is reading off the list, another sheriff tells them of a found dead body behind a dumpster that was found eaten. Mills is suspicious because of her multiple interactions with monsters and the Winchesters. Given the information she received, Mills decides to give Sam and Dean a call. She tells them that the body was eaten all the way down to the bone, but the Winchesters had no clue what it could be. Mills said that she could figure it out on her own and said that the brothers didn't have to make their way there. Dean insisted saying he'd "Swallow a bag of knives if he had to keep looking at this stuff (the books)". The boys decide to make the trip anyway. Well, Dean gave Sam and he reluctantly goes along with the idea.







Back in Hibbing, Mills tries to take a look at the body, but the coroner wouldn't allow it. Donna comes along and she knows the woman and the two joke around and she lets them see the body. Everything was gone from the top of the kid's chest down except the bones. Mills asks to see his personal affects and notices that the belt was gone because the pants were way too big for him to be wearing without one. Donna says that she has seen all sorts of bite marks but has never seen an animal that could leaves bites like what happened to the victim. Mills says she was afraid of that. Donna looks at Mills skeptically.



Back in a random house in Hibbing, a guy is taking out the trash and hears a noise coming from the dumpster. Instead of just leaving it alone, he investigates. He opens the dumpster and is pulled in and killed.



Back at a bar in Hibbing, Mills and Donna are talking to one of the local Sheriff's (Sheriff Cuse) about the body and Donna asks what he was doing about the animal and he says he reported it to animal control. He's then interrupted by another cop who says that there is an issue with the "Raffle". It looks too suspicious to be a raffle. The Sheriff excuses himself and Donna says that they should let animal control deal with it since they all have nothing. Donna sees her ex with another dude and Mills says that he was kind of a dick to which Donna replied "But he was my dick". *Rim shot*. Donna leaves nervously and Mills goes and talks to the sheriff who walked away. He admits to her that they found another body and it looks like another "Animal attack" and tells her to leave it at that. Mills goes outside and tries to leave Donna, but Donna finds her. Mills tells her that there has been another animal attack and that since the morgue is closed that they will ave to wait until tomorrow. The two bond for a little while over Mills' daughter and Donna's husband. Donna invites Mills over to her room so they could talk, but Mills declines.



The next day, Sam and Dean show up at the retreat and the two have already been to the morgue. Victim was eaten just like the last one. Mills asks if anything was missing and there was. This time it was a wallet. Sam and Dean recognize Donna from their encounter at the spa (Season 9 "The Purge") and ask Mills to keep her distracted. Mills is mad because she shouldn't have to, to which Dean replies "She hasn't gotten mixed up with this stuff yet, let's keep it that way". Donna recognizes Sam and Dean and Mills reluctantly gets her away from them and Donna ALSO reluctantly agrees with going with Mills to do one of the activities at the retreat.



Sam and Dean go over to Sheriff Cuse of Hibbing to see what they know about the attacks. One of the deputies makes a wise guy remark because why would he FBI care that he loves watching the FBI find nothing and Dean doesn't like his tone or the joke. Sam interjects before Dean knocks the kid out. Sam says that he will go try and crack the police server and Dean said he's going to "crack the deputy". Sam tells him not to be so defensive over his pretend job. Dean says "This badge means something." Sam then says "I made it at Kinko's". Dean says "Yes you did. And you're proud of that". the two go and get to there assignments.



Mills and Donna are checking out the gun show and as they are checking out a gun (and making one of the sellers look foolish) Donna's ex husband comes around and starts acting like a jerk again. Mills steps in and defends Donna's honor. Donna gets upset because she didn't think it was her place to say anything and says that until she gets a husband that she should mind her own business. Donna doesn't know this, but Mills' husband was killed by her son (Season five "Dead Men don't wear Plaid). Donna feels like a jerk when she realizes how stunned she was after she made that comment and goes out to get some air.



Dean finds the deputy in the gun show and tries to get him to tell him anything that he knows. He tells him that there is footage, but Sheriff Cuse changed the password on the server and no one has seen the footage that was on there.



Outside, Donna finds a trail of blood that leads to the bushes and Sheriff Cuse is eating one of the other deputies. He looks up and has the teeth of a vampire. Donna hides and runs away after the sheriff takes off.



Back inside, the sheriff the Hibbing's sheriff ate is being taken away. Mills talks to Dean about the mark and Dean tells her he is okay and can handle it. Sam comes back and tells them that the files with the footage have been deleted. Donna comes around right after and tells Mills about her seeing sheriff Cuse eat that woman. Donna says to let the locals handle it, but Mills tells her that this is not something the locals can handle. Mills breaks into Cuse's room and Donna finds a ton of used sunblock on his bed. DOnna thinks he's spending time at the cobana. Mills says she will explain later. The two continue to search the room, when the door starts to jiggle. Mills pulls out a giant knife and Donna is shocked, but she pulls her gun out, the door opens and it's Sam and Dean. Mills tells them that Cuse is a vampire. Donna is confused and then Mills gives her the talk about what's going on and who Sam and Dean are and what they do. Donna hands Dean a paper she traced over to get a number. Apparently it's a farm out in the middle of nowhere. Dean tells Mills and Donna that they are going to stay to which Donna replies "Stuff you, Dean" and they all end up going to the farm.



The quartet arrive at the farm and Dean hands Donna a knife and tells her to swing and swing hard. Sam looks in the window and sees Cuse sitting at the table. Sam looks away and he's gone, but he immediately tells them to run. Sam turns around and is hit in the head with a thick stick. Before he could pass out, the girl looking for money in the beginning of the episode says "Hi sunflower" and the Sam passes out.



The girl wakes Dean up and they are all tied up and she tells him that she is going to turn them all into vampires like them. She goes on to say that they "scavenge" and use every part that they kill. She even has the belt of the first kid she killed. Cuse pleads with her saying that he helped her out and to even ditched the footage and that he doesn't even eat people. He's on bagged blood. Donna says that she saw him eating the woman earlier to which Cuse replies that he found her like that and once he smelled her blood, he couldn't help the fangs coming out. Star (the young girl) explains that Cuse taught them everything they know, but eventually Cuse got a conscience and decided to try and repent for all he did and even became a cop. Star gives Cuse a knife, but Star cuts his head. Right as that happens, Dean break costless and kills two of the vampires. Star goes after Mills, but Donna cuts her head off and says "Hakuna matata, lady". Dean says "Now that's what I'm talking about".

Back from break, Donna is telling Mills that the world seems different and bigger. Mills says that she will show Donna what kills what. Dean and Sam are talking and Dean tells Sam that for once, the mark wasn't pushing him. Sam is ok with that. Before Dean gets in the car, Dean grabs the mark of Cain. Dean lied.