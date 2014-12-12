The Walking Dead: Recapping And Grading The First Half Of Season 5

The first half of season five of The Walking Dead had many thrills, chills, and action. From escaping Terminus to attempting to rescue Beth, season five has been a great season so far, probably one of the best. So let’s recap the major events, characters, deaths, and the new settings and also speculate what’s to come next.

ESCAPING TERMINUS:

Season five started with the group, excluding Tyreese and Carol, trapped in Terminus with no possible way to escape. However, in just one episode, Carol went Rambo on the people of Terminus, as she blew up most of the town and killed a handful of their people to help Rick and the others escape. Carol then rejoined the group, and Rick welcomed her with open arms.

Surprisingly, it did not take much time for the group to escape Terminus. Many people expected it to take a few episodes, but one episode did the job perfectly.

DEALING WITH GARETH’S GROUP:

After Terminus, Rick and the others still had to deal with Gareth, who survived the Terminus attack along with a few others. However, just like escaping Terminus, it did not take too long for them to massacre Gareth and the remaining Terminus survivors.

Rick used a brilliant tactic to lure Gareth to them and brutally murdered Gareth and his companions, thus ending the entire Terminus storyline.

NEW CHARACTER, NEW SETTING:

After escaping Terminus, the group settled in a nearby church and met a new character, Father Gabriel Stokes. Father Gabriel was hard to understand in the beginning, as he was hiding a secret from everyone.

After being interrogated by Rick, we found out Gabriel’s secret was that he locked his church and allowed people to die outside of it.

The group used Gabriel’s church for most of the first half of the season, until walkers overran the place in the final episode.

As for Gabriel, he is still alive, but he has a difficult time killing walkers and trusting people. He is not much of a fighter because he despises violence. Although he does understand the world they live in, he just does not want to commit “sins,” as he calls it.

MISSION TO WASHINGTON D.C.:

The mission to get to Washington D.C. so Eugene could save the world was a complete fail. Abraham was determined to get Eugene to Washington D.C. and had Rosita, Glenn, Maggie, and Tara with him to help. However on their way to D.C., out of fear, Eugene confessed to Abraham and the others that he is not a scientist and does not know a way to stop the apocalypse.

Eugene basically lied to Abraham because he wanted protection. It was a smart move on Eugene’s part since he is not a fighter and is frightened by walkers.

SAVING BETH:

The biggest plot during the season was the mission to rescue Beth. As we all can recall Beth was snatched away from Daryl in season four in a car with a white cross on the back window. A car similar to that one reappeared in season five, as Daryl and Carol spotted it speeding by the church and followed it.

Eventually, they were led to a hospital, Grady Memorial. Beth was held up at that hospital and was becoming serviceable to a police woman named Dawn. However, Beth wanted out of Grady Memorial, but Dawn did not allow it.

After getting some aid from a former patient at Grady Memorial, Daryl engaged Rick and some of the others to help rescue Beth.

Unfortunately, the mission was unsuccessful. Beth was on her way out of Grady Memorial but decided to give a parting gift to Dawn by stabbing her near the neck and in doing so, Dawn responded by shooting Beth in the head, thus killing her and leaving Daryl and the others in tears.

MORGAN IS BACK!:

One of the most beloved characters on the show, Morgan, has made his return. We got to see him in the first and last episodes of the first half of season five. It seems like he is following Rick’s path, but he is about a month behind the group. The good thing is Morgan finds Father Gabriel’s church where he discovers a map that has “Rick Grimes” imprinted on it. He is definitely on his way to reuniting with Sherriff Grimes!

CHARACTER ATTRIBUTES:

Ruthless Rick:

There once was a time in season three and four when Rick was at his weakest. But in season five Rick was in “beast mode” as many would say. He continued the ruthless behavior that we saw in season four’s finale. He did not give Gareth and his Terminus people another chance, as he brutally hacked Gareth to death with his machete. He also killed one of Dawn’s cops because he tried to deceive him and his group. Rick even wanted to terminate everyone in Grady Memorial to save Beth, but Daryl and Tyreese opposed his plan.

Rick is at that stage that Shane was in during season two. He is now realizing that he cannot trust others and needs to murder anyone who may be a threat to his group. The only difference is that Rick is more in control, unlike Shane.

Carol’s Full Evolution:

Carol once was hiding in a shell due to her abusive husband. However, in season five, we got to see her at her peak, as she singlehandedly took down Terminus to save Rick and the others. That was one of the biggest and bravest things she has done throughout the show, as she used clever tactics and leadership skills to break into Terminus and do some damage.

CHARACTER DEATHS:

Gorman:

Gorman was an officer working for Dawn at Grady Memorial. Beth is the one who killed this man because he was abusive and a minor threat to her. Gorman had it coming, and he deserved his death. He was one of the few bad cops at the hospital, so his death was satisfying.

Office O’Donnell:

Officer O’Donnell was another abusive, jerk cop who had to go. We did not learn too much about him, but he was seen attacking Dawn and Beth in the midseason finale and was depicted as a one of those bad cops. Beth was the one who finished the job on O’Donnell, as she pushed him down an elevator shaft with the approval of Dawn.

Officer Bob Lamson:

Officer Lamson had it coming too. When Rick’s group captured Lamson and held him hostage to use him in an exchange for Beth, Lamson decided to trick Sasha and tried escaping Rick’s group, but Rick caught up with Lamson, knocked him down hard with a police car, and put a bullet in his head. In a way, Lamson forced death upon himself.

Joan:

Joan was one of the patients at Grady Memorial. She was tired of being abused by the cops and wanted out. She was eventually killed by Dawn because Joan did not want to cooperate with the people at Grady Memorial.

Gareth and the Terminates:

There is no question that Gareth and his Terminus group had to die. They were a huge threat for Rick and the others, so Rick had to eliminate that threat to keep his family safe. Rick murdered Gareth with the machete he promised he would kill Gareth with. Too bad Gareth screwed with the wrong people. With him out of the equation, Rick’s group felt safe once again.

Bob:

Bob got the worst of it before dying. He was bit then had his leg chopped off by Gareth. What’s worse is that Bob witnessed Gareth eating his leg right in front of him. However, Bob got the last laugh as the meat that Gareth was eating was tainted because Bob was bit. We didn’t get to know Bob deeply, but he created a great relationship with Sasha and was a very loyal, kind hearted person. It was sad to see him go.

Beth:

This was probably the most surprising death to most but not to this writer, who predicted that Beth would die this season. But Beth’s death came out of nowhere in the final episode. She decided to stab Dawn for no good reason. It was a questionable move on her part. If she wanted Dawn dead, Rick and Daryl could have handled it. Oh well, it was another tragic loss for the group, especially for Maggie, who has now lost her father and sister. Beth’s character was finally growing, as she was becoming stronger, both mentally and physically. It was unfortunate to see her go.

WHAT’S TO COME:

What can we expect from the rest of the season? Well, it looks like the crew is back on the road, without a home. They will most likely encounter far more walkers and will have to travel from place to place until they can find safety. It would be interesting to see if they will run into another group.

This author still predicts Eugene to die by the end of the season. Now that everyone knows Eugene cannot save this world, there is going to be less supervision on him, meaning he will likely find himself in danger and will not be able to survive it.

Hopefully, Morgan finds his way through and runs into Rick’s group. Morgan would be a tremendous asset to the group, as he is a smart and savvy survivor who seems to be well equipped. Morgan should eventually find Rick, but it may happen during the final episode of the season.

It’s going to be a very interesting finish to an already wonderful, exciting season. The Walking Dead will return on Sunday, February 8th at 9/8c.

Season 5 - First Half Grade: A