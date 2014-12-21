South Park: "#HappyHoligrams" Review

When we last left South Park (a recap on "#REHASH" that wasn't done. BAD WRITER), Kyle was upset that his brother didn't want to play the new "Call of Duty" with him opting to look an internet sensation named Pewdiepie comment on people playing. This prompted Cartman to make his own youtube channel of his own called Cartman Brah. Randy was told he had to perform as Lorde for "Women of Rock" with Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and the hologram of Michael Jackson. While Randy didn't want to, stating that he wouldn't be good live, the guy running the show reminded Randy that his son Stan spent a ton of money on Canadian freemium games. Randy...Lorde performed and was horrible and in desperation started, umm, rubbing herself (himself?).

Somehow, this caused the Michael Jackson Hologram to go sentient and leave the Pepsi Center and head to South Park to handle unfinished business. Randy would confront his manager and say that he is going to tell everyone that he is Lorde and his manager said that he couldn't and unveiled a hologram of Lorde who was going to expose her anus to the world on a late night talk show. The company that made the holograms had to bring out the original hologram to take care of the Michael Jackson hologram. They brought back Hologram 2Pac and now that you're caught up (poorly and quickly), here is the recap of "#HappyHoligrams. OH! Randy's wife Sharon also had sex with Hologram 2Pac.

The how starts of with Kyle writing a heartfelt letter about how people don’t talk anymore and would rather sit on their mobile devices. He would lament about how the living room was dying because of it and Butters would say that it was kind of...gay. While he was tweeting his opinion, Bill Cosby showed up at his house and told Kyle that he wanted to put on a show trying to help save the living room. This excited Kyle and he agreed that it was a good idea.

Randy and Sharon are at the police station to file a report that he was attacked and that he was in fact Lorde. They obviously didn't believe him because he's a forty-year-old man and Lorde is clearly a 17-year-old girl. While all this is going on, another cop comes in and say that the apprehended a black guy. The head detective asked if he shot and choked him to which he replied that he did but it didn't work. This confused all of the police officers and the head detective. The black guy was Michael Jackson who was on his way to try and stop people from making more holograms of dead legends. But all the officers were concerned about was why they couldn't choke or shoot him since he was black. This led to a debate on whether or not he was in fact black.



Meanwhile, the holiday special to save the living room, sponsored by "The Washington Redskins: Go F*ck Yourself Holiday Special" is being promoted. Guests will include Iggy Azalea with Hologram Elvis, Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift on a couch(You all know where this is going), and Cartman Brah (CARTMAN, BRAHHHH). Kyle is furious that Cartman found a way to get involved in this considering he is one of the reasons he started the save the living room campaign.



Back at the police station, Randy, Sharon, and Hologram Michael Jackson are plotting on how to get the guy creating all of the hologram celebrities. Michael Jackson and Randy figure out that by combining entertainment and social media, they can control the world. But in order to stop it they have to reach the children. Randy agrees to help Hologram Michael Jackson because he too loves the kids and Hologram Michael Jackson gets up and yells "ALLEGEDLY! THAT WAS A CIVIL SUIT AND THERE WAS NO EVIDENSE"

And the cops are trying to figure out why they can't shoot or choke Michael Jackson even though he's black. In the front of the police station, Hologram 2Pac comes in looking for Michael Jackson. The police officer runs into the room where the head detective and some other cops are at and says "A black guy walked into the police station" and the head detective smiles and says "Heh, go on". He thinks he's telling a joke. The cops repeat it and all of the other cops get involved thinking that it's a joke. Hologram 2Pac walks in and THEY YELL "SHOOT HIM! CHOKE HIM! SHOOT HIM THEN CHOKE HIM!", but none of that works. Randy, Sharon, and Hologram Michael Jackson use this as an opportunity to escape.

Kyle and Stan are now at Cartman's house in front of his door trying to get Cartman to stop. Cartman pops up in his bubble on the corner of the screen and tells them that he has the door barricaded so heavily that they can't get in. Stan leads with Cartman o stop doing this because Lorde is going to do something horrible and in front of little girls everywhere. Cartman doesn't care and asks why it matters, Stan yells out "BECAUSE LORDE IS MY DAD, ALL RIGHT!". He says that he thought his dad learned his lesson after rubbing himself on stage but he guesses not. Cartman leaves saying "The world needs Cartman Brah". Kyle says he will contact the show and get them to find his dad.



Back at the Randy's house, Randy, Sharon, and Hologram Michael Jackson are about to tell the world that Randy is Lorde. But first, he has to tell his daughter Shelly who loves Lorde and her music. Randy goes to her room, takes a deep breath, and just tells her with no type of emotion at all and leaves like he did her a favor. Sharon calls him down as the Christmas special starts. The show begins with Kurt Cobain singing a Christmas song while loading a shotgun and pointing it too his mouth. He shoots the gun and it's just a flag that says "Merry Christmas". Iggy Azalea performs with her butt as a snowman and her cheeks the mouth singing a Christmas carol with Hologram Elvis. And while of this is going on, the bottom of the screen has tweets scrolling about how much they love the and hate the show and how much they hate Cartman Brah.

Stan and Kyle meet with the head of the network who uses Stan and Kyle being there as a gambling chip to get Randy to cooperate with him and be Lorde. Randy rushes out of the door to get his son, but as he opens the door Hologram 2Pac walks in and Randy runs back in the house. The police followed 2Pac to the Marsh's house and the head detective tells his men that since they are holograms they can't choke or shoot them so stand by until we figure out what to do. A cop then goes to the detective and shows him and trend saying "#YouCantGoAroundChokingBlackPeople". The detective says that he knows he can't but he's trying to. Another cop says that he thinks they are saying that they shouldn't like we're racist. As soon as he finishes that sentence, a confirmation comes in that there are two black guys in the house and they all smile because they think it's the beginning of a joke.



Back at the control center for the news station, a report comes in that IHateCartmanBrah is trending at 90%. Kyle tries to plead with the director of the Christmas special to stop

the show, but he refuses. He tells a story of how he asked his grandson who his favorite celebrity was and he said "PewDiePie". He didn't get it. He says that he refuses to not be an old grandpa and he will make TV and social media one.



Back at the house, a police officer is still trying to tell them the situation at the house and the cops are still laughing. They even laughed when Hologram 2Pac said to Hologram Michael Jackson that he couldn't kill him because he is the King of Pop.



Back at the restaurant, the producer is telling the guy who's running the special that Cartman Brah can't be stopped. He is trending so much that he is becoming transcendent like Johnny Depp, but cool. With that he has become transgender and he can now have his own bathroom. After listening to the owner talk about controlling everything, he realizes that he has been an old man and apologizes to his brother Ike over the TV for being old and controlling. Ike and his friends start a trending topic to help destroy Cartman Brah saying if they tweet #WeBelieveInYou that he will appear and stop Cartman (While all this is going on, Bill Cosby is trying to roofy and rape Taylor Swift and Hologram Michael Jackson kills the TV director). PewDiePie appears (Not Santa) and talks over Cartman Brah and Cartman Brah is gone from the screen.



Kyle and Stan sit at the lake at South Park and talk about how they have to get used to the new media and YouTube celebrities and PewDiePie thanks South Park for doing his show.

Rating 10: Flawless episode TELEVISION FATALITY!!!!!!