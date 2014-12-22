90's Kid Nostalgia: An Alternative Look Back at the Music of 1995

Many people born in the late 1970s and early 1980s have been feeling old this year when they hear that a certain album turned 20 years old. After shaking off that initial feeling, one may realize just how good the music of their youth was and still is as it continues to play on terrestrial radio. For those that feel music on a spiritual level this is a great time for reflection and understanding. Luckily for those in the above mentioned age bracket, those warm feelings of reconnecting with the music of their younger years will manifest throughout 2015 as some of the best albums of the 1990s celebrate their 20th.

The mid-1990s were characterized by varying styles fighting for airplay. Albums from Warren G, Heavy D and the Boyz, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, The Notorious B.I.G. and Hootie and the Blowfish had their place in the musical landscape of the mid-1990s and many blurred genre lines. "Cracked Rear View" from Hootie and the Blowfish went diamond, selling over 10 million copies and dominating the charts in 1995. However, the alternative music scene was expanding and becoming a way for the socially averse teenager to express what was being held inside.