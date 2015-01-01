Arrow Midseason Review

The first episode of the season, “The Calm” did a good job of establishing the status quo moving forward in the series. At the end of season two Oli and the rest of Team Arrow had finally defeated Slade and his army of Mirakuru soldiers. During the months that followed, the local police had accepted Arrow as a hero and the entire city started to buy into the idea of having a vigilante protecting the city. Even Quentin Lance is officially on Team Arrow. Ok, that is half true. Quentin is onboard, but he is still totally in the dark when it comes to who the Arrow is. “The Calm” followed the standard villain of the week format, but it feature the new and improved Count Vertigo (played here by Peter Stormare, who is leaps and bounds better than Seth Gabel at playing the little known villain).

Even though “The Calm” had tons of action, including Roy in his Red Arrow/Arsenal gear kicking some serious butt, the episode didn’t hit its crescendo until the closing moments when Sara Lance, The Canary, met her end. An unknown assailant shot her full of arrows and she fell off a four-story building to the pavement, where her sister Laurel Lance watched in horror. The notion that Sara would be killed off for a second time was not surprising. That said the execution of her death was masterful. The image of her looking perplexed and asking what the person she was looking at was doing there was a nice touch. After she is shot multiple times, it becomes clear by the look on her face that she knew the assailant. The best part about this mystery is we had no inclination of who could have done the deed. Season three of Arrow was off to a shocking start. It became clear the better part of this season would be spent trying to answer the following question: Who killed Sara Lance.

This set up was a bit of a departure from the standard Arrow format. This is the first real mystery that Oliver and his team will have to solve. Well there was the “who is the Dark Archer” thing but that wasn’t much a mystery. The audience was told at the end of the episode who the Dark Archer was. In this case, we were all in the dark. The writing staff did a good job of giving us no clues whatsoever to go on, other than the fact that we knew Sara knew the person who killed her. Considering her past, that really could have been anyone. The first suspect, Komodo, was quickly debunked.

The next few episodes dealt heavily with the main characters reacting to the death of Sara. Her sister Laurel was seemingly hit the hardest, as she swore to avenge Sara. It took three seasons, but this is clearly the first step in Laurel becoming the new Black Canary. Laurel has been one of, if not the most polarizing characters on the show. It will be interesting to see if the new path she is on will bring her detractors to her side. This writer thinks Katie Cassidy has done a great job over all with the role of Laurel, but in season two she wasn’t given much material to work with. Hopefully, her new expanded role will give her deeper material to work with.

We would be remise if we didn’t mention the development of Oliver and Felicity’s relationship. Felicity’s feelings have always been clear, but Oliver has come leaps in bounds when it comes to talking about his feelings. The fan base has been clamoring for these to end up together for a long time but in the end, all it takes is them both almost being killed for Oliver to decide he can’t be responsible for her death. Though admirable, Oliver’s sense of duty is stopping him from being anything more than just the Arrow. A wise man once said, “with great power comes great responsibility”, but that should not be at the expense of the person you love.

Oliver’s actions all but force Felicity into the arms of the surprisingly charming Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). Not only does Palmer have control of Queen Industries, but he also has designs on the lovely Emily Bett Rickards. Side note: Rickards portrayal of Felicity Smoak has been a revelation. She has taken a little known DC Comic character and turned her quite literally into he heart and soul of Arrow. It’s no wonder why the titular character and Palmer both want her. As the season progresses we find out why Palmer acquired Queen Industries: Palmer lost the love of his life during Slade’s siege. He has been slowly developing technology he can use to defend the people of the city. After an awkward kiss between Palmer and Felicity, he comes clean to her. He later asks he to help him in his quest to protect the citizens of Starling city. It seems Palmer has been working on an exo-suit codenamed A.T.O.M. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Will Arrow once again serve as a backdoor pilot for another CW TV show? Obviously a show about The Atom is no were near as palatable as The Flash, but it could still happen.

The “Corto Maltese” and “The Magician” episodes take some time to delve into the newfound relationship between Malcolm Meryln and Thea Queen. Much to the dismay of everyone they have become quite close. Meryln has been training Thea, much in the same vain he was trained by the League of Assassins. He claims he wants her to be strong, but if we know Meryln at all, we know he always has and ulterior motive.

It shouldn’t shock anyone that once Sara turned up missing (for some asinine reason Laurel and Team Arrow decide not to tell anyone she is dead) her former lover/stalker Nyssa al Ghul would come back to Starling City. Nyssa is broken once she hears Sara is gone. She goes on a bit of a rampage trying to find the person she thinks is responsible, Merlyn. Nyssa plays the roll of the ultimate hypocrite, telling Laurel that she shouldn’t pursue Sara’s killer, while she is doing just that. Nyssa is told to leave Starling after she kidnaps Thea in an attempt get to Meryln. Nyssa warns Oliver that taking up for Merlyn would mean he is an enemy of the great Ra’s al Ghul.

Nyssa has been great fodder for Oliver in the past few seasons. The irony is Nyssa is essentially mirrors Oliver’s mentality when he first arrived home from the island. Kill first and ask questions later.

While it was great to see Roy in his Arsenal costume, for the better part of the start of this season Roy didn’t have very much to do. Roy stayed in the background, and seemed to sort of be in the way. He made multiple mistakes and just seemed to be off his game. It wasn’t until the end of “The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak” that we find out why. Roy is being haunted by images/visions of him killing Sara.

Meanwhile, Laurel has been training with Ted “Wildcat” Grant. Oliver advises against her trying to become a vigilante, but Laurel has other plans. Ted is framed for multiple murders and ends up coming face to face with Arrow. They have a pretty even hand-to-hand contest until Oliver takes Ted out with a boxing glove arrow. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it was as satisfying as you would think it could be finally seeing Oliver use a pseudo trick arrow. Roy confesses to Felicity that he killed Sara. Felicity tries to debunk Roy’s theory, but all of her evidence also points to Roy. Roy feels compelled to tell Oliver and Laurel that it was him and as you could imagine, that goes terribly.

While it was great finally seeing Roy be more than just flippy guy in the red mask who occasionally gets the crap kicked out of him. That said, it is hard not to question his logic in coming clean so fast after finding out that he may be responsible. Oliver later helps Roy realize that he was actually having flashbacks about the cop that he killed with an arrow when he was tripping balls on Mirakuru. Roy is relieved he didn’t kill Sara, but horrified that no one told him that he killed an innocent man.

After a brief romp in Keystone City with Flash and his team, Arrow returns home to track down a killer by the name of Digger Harkness. Harkness uses trick boomerangs to do his dirty work and seemingly has a vendetta against A.R.G.U.S. This of course bring him in direct conflict with Team Arrow, specifically Diggle and Lyla. The Flash comes to town and he and Oliver tag team to take out Harkness. Lyla is shot in the process, but she survives.

The midseason finale answered tons of lingering questions while also giving us new questions to ponder. Nyssa returns once again to tell Oliver that he has 48 hours to turn over Sara’s killer. If he does not comply the League will go on a killing spree that would put Deathstroke’s Siege to shame. The DNA from the arrow that killed Sara that Felicity gave to Dr. Snow finally comes back. The DNA is a match for Oliver. Oliver is convinced that Merlyn is behind this and is setting him up. After doing some serious legwork, the team finds out both Merlyn and Thea arrived in Starling city the day Sara was killed. Diggle and Felicity try to convince Oliver that Thea may have been involved but (this will shock you… not) Oliver refuses to believe it. One of Oliver’s worst qualities is his blind faith in family members. First with his father, then his mother, now Thea.

Oliver pays Thea a visit as Arrow and is shocked when Thea attacks him using some pretty advanced martial arts skills. She then jumps off the balcony to get away. Oliver has no idea what to think. Merlyn finds Oliver and tells him that Oliver is going to do him a favor. He is going to challenge Ra’s al Ghoul to mortal kombat (been waiting to use that line this whole article!). Right before Oliver is about to kill Merlyn, Merlyn shows Oliver a video or Thea killing Sara. Merlyn tells Oliver that he used a drug of sorts to force Thea to commit the crime and due to the technic he used, Thea has no idea she did it. To save Thea, Oliver has to kill the deadliest man on the planet, Ra’s al Ghul.

Now, anyone reading this is probably familiar with exactly what kind of badass Ra’s is. When Oliver first throws out the challenge, Ra’s tells him he hasn’t been challenged or defeated in many, many years. In the comics world, the only person to defeat Ra’s in mortal kombat (got to say it again! Score!) was Batman. As much as we all love Arrow, he is no Batman. Oliver makes the climb to face Ra’s on a mountain shirtless. As Nyssa and Oliver’s former friend and now member of the League Maseo looks on Oliver goes one on one with Ra’s. Oliver fought hard, but in the end, Ra’s was too much for Oliver. Ra’s crushes Oliver’s trachea, stabs Oliver in the chest, then kicks him off the top of the mountain. Ra’s mentions that Oliver lasted longer than anyone ever has.

Each season of the show gets better and better. Though the reveal of who killed Sara was a bit anticlimactic, the reveal had dire consequences. Who knew that when the show went on break we would be left to wonder if Oliver is still alive? Ok, we all know he will somehow survive this, but at the same time this is still a great cliffhanger. If Oliver’s son (that he still doesn’t know about) was older, they could always go the Connor Hawke route and have him replace his father as the Arrow.

There is also the option of having Roy become Red Arrow and defend the city (it has been rumored that the first few episodes of the show once it returns will feature Roy in a bigger role). That would be interesting, but Roy’s story arc so far this season does nothing to give us faith in him being able to carry the load as the cities lone archer. A lot of time was spent proving how important Oliver is to the city and now he is no longer there to protect it. The build to the midseason finale “The Climb” was masterful.

Season Grade so far 9 out of 10