Galavant: "Pilot" And "Joust Friends" Review

Episode one "Pilot"

The episode stars with a very Disney-like song about the star of the show "Galavant". He is said to be the most amazing and perfect person and physical specimen in all the land. And he even has a wonderful woman on his side by the name of Madalena. The two of them were madly in love, but that love would be interrupted by the evil King Richard who kidnapped her so she would be his bride. Galavant would obviously not stand for this and jumped on his mighty steed and make his way to King Richard's castle. King Richard offered her riches and presents and told her not to send too much time opening presents after the wedding because they have to "Get freaky". Galavant would enter the castle and make short work of all of the king's guards. He was so amazing that Galavant told a guard to fall and he fell. Just as King Richard was to wed Madalena, Galavant interrupts the wedding professing his love for her and said that King Richards has money, but he can love her. Madalena said she was going to go for the money. Heartbroken, Galavant was knocked out by the King Richards head guard Gareth and thrown out of the castle.



A year has passed since Galavant had his heart broken and he has become a drunken mess and a shell of his former self. Galavant's young squire Sid (seriously, all of these noble names and then "Sid") awakens Galavant to tell him he has a visitor. Princess Isabella Maria Lucia Elizabetta of Valencia has come to ask Galavant for help. She starts to tell him the story of how King Richard slaughtered her people and how only he can save her kingdom and offers him the kingdoms prize gem in return for saving them. After she pours her heart out to Galavant for help, Galavant professed how he wasn't listening, hands her the gem and kicks her out.

Back at King Richard's Castle, King Richard, Queen Madalena, and Gareth are being entertained by the Jester who is telling a knock knock joke. The Queen is overly ecstatic over the joke, but King Richard doesn't get why it is so funny. Madalena calls him an idiot for the joke going over his head. The King asks Gareth if things go over his head. As he's asking, the Queen and the Jester are making flirty faces and Gareth says that some things do go over his head. The Queen leaves and King Richard is confused to why his Queen mistreats him so



Back at a pub, Galavant is drinking and the bartender cuts him off. Princess Isabella is sitting at a table drinking as well and Galavant asks if he could buy her a drink, she says no, and Galavant says that she can buy him one then. Princess Isabella tells Galavant about how the Queen every night would call for her friends saying "Gal" over and over and how she missed her "Gal". Galavant knows that the queen is talking about him and this motivates him to get up and go save his love.



What really happened was Princess Isabella Maria Lucia Elizabetta of Valencia was told by the King to bring Galavant to him so he could kill him in front of Queen Madalena to gain her respect once and for all. Galavant was walking into a trap. Well, sort of. King Richard is a bit of a...well, a major wuss.

Episode two: "Joust Friends"

The episode begins with Galavant trying Queen Madalena from the Evil King Richard. Before Galavant could rescue his love, King Richards appears and asks him how he can rescue her, while he isn't wearing any pants. Galavant looks down and hides his...sword from all eyes. Galavant wakes up and realizes that it was just a dream. Unfortunately, Galavant talks in his sleep and Princess Isabella and Galavant's squire Sid heard it all. And Galavant wet his pants too. They later make their way to find a way to make money for their journey and come across a jousting tournament (Get it? "Joust Friends"?). Galavant comes across an old "friend" Jean Hamme (Who's played by John Stamos *round of applause*). After a few "Yo' momma" comments, Galavant's ego gets the best of him and he enters the jousting match and wagers the Jewel of Valencia. Isabella is a bit worried and justifiably so. Galavant is way out of practice. Isabella talk Jean Hamme into advancing Galavant into the finals thus giving her the chance to retrain Galavant to use a sword again.





Galavant and Isabella would train for a day straight and all of Galavant's skill would slowly come back to him. But Isabella wasn't going to take any chance with the Jewel of Valencia on the line. She would go to Jean Hamme and get him to drink Absinthe (If you've never had or heard of it, Google what it does). Galavant makes his way to the jousting field and could not lift his arms because he spent the last twenty-four hours training. Luckily, Jean Hamme was too dizzy and wasted to fight. The just would still go on. The two would go at each other at the slowest pace imaginable and then both fall off their horses. The announcer would say that the winner would be the person who stood up first. Galavant and Jean Hamme would both get up but Galavant would stay up. Galavant was victorious. Galavant and Isabella would celebrate and have a moment where they would realize that there is something in each other that they liked (The song went "Maybe you're not the worst thing ever").

While Galavant and was training and winning the jousting match, King Richard was doing his best to win the affection of his Queen. He said that he wanted someone to love him like his chamber maid did when he was a kid. But she thinks he's too soft. So King Richards has Gareth teach him how to toughen up. The following night, King Richard would actually impress his wife by being more assertive and mean (He drank beer right from the bottle. MMMMMMMANLY). The two would then share a few moments and sing "Maybe you aren't the worst thing ever". That moment would be ruined when Queen Madalena would tell him that he is still a horrible person and the only reason that woman loved hi as a kid was because his parents paid her too. Yeah, that had to hurt. Queen Madalena would leave and King Richard would go and cry into Gareth's arms.

Rating: 8

The show is really good and the songs are funny and well written. It's not perfect, but is still really entertai

