Part One Of 'Gotham' Two-Part Episode Stuns *Major Spoilers Ahead*

'Gotham' unveiled part one of its two-part episode and left off with an interesting ending. The episode consisted of a villain who uses people's fears to kill them (sound familiar yet?) in the Batman-verse. This is seen as the beginnings of the 'Scarecrow', one of the darker villains in Gotham City.

Detectives Bullock and Gordon try to get to the bottom of this case before more residents of Gotham City get hurt, but it proves more difficult than initially thought. Forensic scientist Edward Nygma gets suspended from the precinct for conducting (yet another) autopsy on the victim.

Bullock and Gordon's love lives start to take a little shape in this episode, with Bullock falling for a woman who is helping on the case, and Gordon seeing more of Dr. Thompkins. Harvey ends up saving his love interest from a death in a swimming pool, and Dr. Crane, who is responsible for these murders, gets away and leaves a nice cliffhanger for the next episode.

While all this is going on in the world of the G.C.P.D., the mob side of the city starts getting tenser. When mob boss Sal Maroni gets a tip from Fish Mooney that the Penguin is in fact working for enemy crime-boss Carmine Falcone, it takes a trip up state to get a confession out of the Penguin. Once the Penguin attempts to kill Maroni, the mob boss shoves him in a car and attempts to crush him at a local dump. However, due to the Penguin's last minute smarts, he is able to get out of the situation.

Lastly, there's no forgetting about Fish Mooney who was sailing away from Gotham City last time she was seen. The end of the episode shows her boat getting raided by a bunch of men with mechanical weapons (servants to Falcone, perhaps?), and shows Fish and an anonymous man, who looks like the leader, charging at one another.

Part II will air next Monday night on FOX at 8/7 central.