How To Make A Punisher Show Or Movie

While no plans for The Punisher have been made, Marvel owns the rights and with Dare Devil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all getting their own shows, it would seem like the heroes closer to the streets are all getting Netflix shows. The Punisher has spawned three movies. One with Dolph Lundgren that was so horrible it's worth watching for a laugh. Thomas Jane's reboot was great. It took the death of Frank Castle's family and multiplied it by over 9000 (wait, there's no way that can be right). Instead of just killing his wife and kids, the mob killed his whole family.

Great story and great acting. Lastly, there was Ray Stevenson who played the role of Frank Castle better than anyone. He was gritty, angry, and still managed to show that he cared when a little kid needed help. The story was even written really well. Why do most people not like it? A few of the main characters were so bad that it sucked all the air out of a scene. None of the Punisher flicks have done well, so what do you and not do make a movie fans will enjoy?

Punisher Origin:

The reason Frank Castle started his war on crime is simple. Frank Castle along with his wife, son, and daughter are out on a nice day having a picnic. They get caught in a gang war and his family ends up dead. That's the day the Punisher started his war, but that's not where the Punisher was born. The origin of the Punisher as written by Garth Ennis goes deep into the spiritual reason that Frank Castle becomes the Punisher. Apparently an ancient unnamed god tapped Frank Castle because he saw that Castle loved war and loved to kill. So he would talk to Castle while he was in Vietnam. He would tell him that he could keep his war going on forever.

All he'd have to do is say yes to him...but there would be a price. While Castle was on his last tour, he was ambushed 100 to 1 and the god said he could keep him going and alive all he had to do was agree. Castle agreed and survived. When Castle got home, that god showed him the price. It was his wife and kids. He told him he'd forget this conversation and that his war would continue. That is the story that would wow the masses. This would make jaws drop to the floor. Finding out that there was more to him than just death of his family and that the real reason behind the skull is that it's his god's flag and Punisher doesn't even realize it. It may not be a pretty story, but it's one people would love be talking about.

Keep it Rated R:

Frank Castle is an R rated character and it should be kept that way. Marvel hasn't done any R-rated movies yet, but they also haven't had to make and movies or shows that where the character is extremely violent and the criminals he goes after are depraved and sadistic. That's not to say that the show has be overly violent with people's insides spilling out or anything so dramatic, but he's a guy who shoots people, stabs people, and used explosives. He has to be allowed to use his full arsenal of weaponry and also be as creative as he normally is when he's interrogating his enemies.

"Sin City" is a prime example of what the Punisher's show or movie should be. Not necessarily in black and white with a splash of a few colors, but the gritty a dark look and the blood and gore that was done without always going over the top. He's just like Marv accept he's not as strong or talkative and uses tons of weapons. So he absolutely has to look like a guy who eats bacon and rusty nails every morning for breakfast.

No Young, Pretty Boy Punisher:

Every time Frank Castle has made his way to the screen, the casting has been great. Dolph Lundgren, Ray Stevenson, and Thomas Jane were all great picks who looked rugged enough to play the roles. It would be a big mistake going with someone who's too pretty for the role. A pretty boy isn't going to be believable in the Punisher. The show would need a guy who looks like they have gone through some tough times as a person both physically and emotionally. A guy like Channing Tatum, who's a really good actor, isn't someone who should be cast as a guy who did tours in the Vietnam War. If Ray Stevenson wanted the role back, the job should go to him. He is on a list of people who portrayed their comic book character role perfectly.



Separate from the Superpowers:

While it is fun to see crossovers with heroes and villains, Punisher is better off left to his own devices. Punisher isn't a hero and his stories are a lot better when it's just him and his war on crime. Punisher has had a few good battles with Wolverine and a deep moment with Captain America during the Marvel Civil War, but Punisher isn't a character who should be with the Avengers. He isn't a character for kids and putting him with Cap and Iron Man is going to take away from what he does.

And what he does is punish the wicked. Done properly, Punisher doesn't need the rest of the Marvel Universe to be a great character. That's not to say they ignore the fact that he's a Marvel character, but keep it as separate as possible. Maybe a picture of him seeing a few heroes flying in the sky or jumping from the roof tops and him saying to himself that while they are up there, he's down here taking care of the real villains.

Inner Monologues:

Another reason to keep him to his own devices is because having other characters takes time away from watching and listening to him plan. Not sure how his inner monologue would play out to an audience, but it did work well in the first Sin City movie (and would have worked in the sequel had the second movie not taken so long to come out and it was actually promoted). His thoughts while he is coming up with and executing a plan are great. It (his internal monologue) bring you into what he's actually thinking and why. Some of the best is when he has to deal with pain and he explains exactly how bad it hurts and what the injury likely is. And most importantly, when there is someone or something he cares about involved and when he has to switch off the monster inside of him and go back to being a human.