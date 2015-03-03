Astonishing X-Men: "Gifted" Review

So far, the X-Men have fought Magneto (over and over and over again), The Juggernaut, Weapon X, Sentinels, the Morlocks (kind of), Dark Phoenix (sort of), The Hellfire Club, and in 2016 they will take on Apocalypse. The good thing about the X-Men is they are not short of villains or classic stories to tell. One run that was particularly amazing was Josh Whedon's run of Astonishing X-Men. It could make for an X-Men trilogy that could turn into a classic.

Gifted:

Josh Whedon did for the X-Men what he did for the Avengers movie. He created a classic. The story revolves around Cyclops' team that consists of him, Emma Frost, Kitty Pryde, Beast, and Wolverine. Cyclops decides that they have spent too much time not being looked at as heroes and it's time they became more proactive. Before the X-Men could really get into the swing of being heroes, scientist Dr. Kavita Rao announces that she has found a way to get rid of the mutant gene cure them of their "disease". This entices Hank McCoy (Beast) because he would no longer have to look like he does and live a normal life. There was obviously some debate with his team (and a physical altercation with Wolverine who said he can't quit because if an X-Man quit, then it gets the ball rolling that all mutants should give up). Beast was doing some research and finds out that they are experimenting on a former X-Man and they make their way to the lab to see if it's true.

The team splits up and searches the lab. Beast and Wolverine, Cyclops and Emma Frost, and Kitty Pryde and Lockheed (an alien dragon). The team is ambushed and shot up by the lab's guards and laid injured. Meanwhile, Kitty goes way below the main floor and finds a giant door. As she opens it, a few guards start shooting at her. She opens the door and behind the door is the X-Man Colossus who was thought to have sacrificed his life so that mutants could live free of the legacy virus. Colossus takes out the guards in a mad rage until Kitty stops him after warning him that he was killing him. Colossus stops drops to his knees and hugs Kitty and asks if he had finally died.

Kitty talks to Colossus and makes sure that it is actually him. She said that if it's a bad guy playing with her emotions that she will kill him, Colossus confirms it's him and then explains that he was brought back to life by Ord (the alien who lead the team of mercenaries) and experimented on every day ever since. While Kitty and Colossus are talking, the rest of the team battle off the guards with ease and are almost immediately confronted by Ord. The team gears up and get ready to attack when they all stop talking and all have a shocked and confused look on their face. Ord assumes this is fear, but what Ord doesn't know is that the X-Men see their friend and former teammate Colossus rising from the solid ground by Kitty. The two fight and Ord says he can't beat him because he is made of metal. Colossus proceeds to beat down Ord telling him that he is not made of metal, but out of rage. Wolverine tells Colossus to finish him (surprisingly, Beast is ok with it), but Nick Fury steps in and stops Colossus from finishing him off.

Nick Fury tells the X-Men that Ord is a diplomat from another world and that he had no idea Colossus was being experimented on and asked how they could be so sure it was Colossus. Beast said he matched his DNA, Emma said she read his mine, Logan said he smelled him, Beast also said he did that. So after hearing what was really going on, Nick Fury ordered the director of S.W.O.R.D. Abigail Brand (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) to tell the X-Men what hy Ord was on Earth and why he was being experimented on. Brand refuses until Nick Fury tells her that he would leave her with the X-Men and Brand explained that there is a prophesy on Ord's planet that a mutant is destines to destroy their planet amd so they were working on a way to destroy the mutant gene. First it was the Legacy Virus and now it was the "cure". As Abigail is explaining this, Ord escapes to his spaceship with a young former mutant. The ship was flying away, gaining speed fast, and there wasn't a ship in sight. So Wolverine said he had three words for Colossus...

Wolverine busts in through the ship front windshield and punches through Ord's mouth and says "You bite, I'll heal. I pop, you won't. Land".



The X-Men won the day and to top it off, one of their family members was back. Cyclops and Beast talked about Beast using the cure and Beast wouldn't give a definite answer and Cyclops understood but asked if he would at least talk to him first. Kitty and Colossus were on top of a hill on the school's grounds talking and she tells him that she feels that it meant something that she was the one who found him (considering they used to date and Colossus was her first love). From a window in the, Emma Frost is looking at the two former lovers from a far and a voice is telling her that he will be a problem. Looks like Emma is back to her old tricks again. But who was she talking to?

Rating: 10

Just so you know, every issue in this arc was a ten, but this issue set the stage for the rest of the series. When Joss Whedon brought Colossus back, it was completely unexpected and was done in such a way that gave this writer goosebumps the first time I read it. Whedon also used Wolverine as more than just a goon. He spoke the truth and when he fought, it was for a reason he felt strongly about. Whether he was figthing Cyclops because Cyclops' wife just died and he was already in bed with Emma or because Beast taking the cure would set the tone for all mutants giving up, Logan fought for a reason. Briliantly done.