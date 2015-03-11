Astonishing X-Men "Dangerous" Review

When we last left the Astonishing X-Men, Colossus returned from the dead, the people behind the mutant gene "cure" had been found, and the X-Men find out that there is a prophecy that a mutant will destroy a planet. Also, Emma Frost appears to be plotting something against her team. What is she planning and who is she planning it with?







The issue starts with the X-Men in the Black Bird on there way to stop a giant monster from destroying New York. On the way the team discusses what is going on with Colossus and why he decided to ride on top of the Black Bird and not inside with his team. Wolverine reminds them that being a Guiney pig doesn't make people very social. Emma asks Kitty what she thinks since her and Colossus are close, Kitty says she thinks that they have arrived at the monster. Wolverine looks out and says that he looked bigger on TV. Kitty gets out and helps to get people to safety, but can't stop thinking that she came on too strong with Colossus when she told him that it meant something that she found him. Colossus is attacking the monster thinking that he left and nothing has changed except Cyclops is more "free". Wolverine is also attacking the monster and is thinking that he really likes beer. The Fantastic Four show up later and help the X-Men take down the monster. Ben Grimm wasn't happy because giant monsters in New York is the Fantastic Four's thing. After they take the monster down, Reed asks why he got involved and Cyclops said that his team is just trying to get more involved and more proactive. Johnny asks what happens if the Fantastic Four get branded as menaces along with the X-Men and Wolverine tells him that means they will get a whole new type of groupies. Johnny Storm asks if they could be evil now and reed says maybe after dinner. After boarding the Black Bird, Kitty thinks to herself that she knows she came on too strong.



While all of this is going on, a student of the X-Men codename "Wing" was in the X-Men's training facility called the Danger Room in denial about losing his powers after Ord broke in and "cured" him. Hisako (Wing's best friend) was also in the room telling him that he should jump and see what happens. But, it wasn't Hisako. Hisako was actually looking for him around the school.



Back in the school, the X-Men are watching the news and there was little to no mention of what they did earlier in the day (Colossus is confused because Paris Hilton was mentioned a bunch and Beast says she isn't important at all). Out of nowhere, Hisako bursts into the room saying something was wrong and soon after, a young mutant with no eyes named "Blindfold" enters the room and tells the X-Men that something bad was about to happen. Soon after, the power goes out and all of the telepathic mutants screamed were knocked unconscious. The team along with Hisako carry Emma and the Stepford Cuckoos (three in one telepaths) to the infirmary. While Beast stays with the telepaths in the infirmary, Cyclops, Colossus, Kitty, and Wolverine follow Lockheed who tells Kitty that there is something outside. When they get outside, they are greeted by a legless sentinel dragging itself to the mansion and begins to attack them saying that "The Lord ordered it to". Cyclops tells Kitty to get the students to the Danger Room to keep them safe. Colossus and Wolverine attack the sentinel, but is told by Cyclops to get behind them because he wants the sentinel off his lawn. Cyclops removes his glasses and lets off a giant optic blast that takes out the sentinel. Wolverine and Colossus are in awe and Wolverine says "Every now and then, Summers, I remember why you're still in charge".



Back in the school, the team is trying to figure out what is going on when Emma is being carried by Beast and tells them that the Danger is the Danger Room itself. It's now sentient and angry. Outside the team tries to break in, but inside, the kids and Kitty are in a battle for their lives. The Danger Room manifests itself as Wing and talks to Kitty and explains that it had been sentient and that it had been treated like a slave for years to train them. Beast finally finds a way in by destroying the "brain" on the Danger Room, but that is exactly what it wanted. Kitty tried to phase out and warn her team, but it was too late. With the "brain" destroyed, it no longer had to be restrained by it's former laws of being restricted to not killing. The Danger Room (now Danger) walks out as it's new solid form.

Danger explains what had been done to and then says that it is not here to beat them, but to beat them to death. She has calculated all their moves and knows what they will do before they do it because she has trained them for years. While she had trained them, she started to realize that they were gaining an advantage on her. Because they are no longer in the Danger room, they are actually in danger. Eventually, Danger get the best of the team using their weaknesses. Kitty was Colossus' weakness and Cyclops' was his own anger. Danger eventually won the battle and left to go kill her father. She told all of this to him and then he says she may have killed his students and you had the upper hand because you fought them a million times and more in you her head, but (we now see the father is Professor Xavier who's in the ruins of Genosha) "You have never faced me".



Danger shows up and dives right at Xavier. Unfortunately for her, Xavier used his telepathy to hide his true location and hits her with a truck. Danger tried to use her powers over machines, but thanks to Magneto, nothing in the area had power except for the electrical wires that Xavier used to light Danger up like a Christmas Tree. Xavier used this time to get into Danger's head to try and talk Danger into calming down.

Meanwhile, The X-Men were healed by Elixir (a student in their school). The team couldn't figure out where Danger would go until Kitty remembered that Danger mentioned Genosha when Danger mentioned killing her father. While the team suited up for their trip, Colossus told Kitty she didn't have to go to Genosha. Before Colossus could say why, Kitty went on a rant thinking that he was saying that because she came on too strong. Colossus smiled and said it was refreshing that she didn't change much. Colossus said this because Beast told him that Kitty's father died while in Genosha. Kitty said thanks, but she knew she had to go. Colossus agreed but then told her that she was not crowding him nearly enough. The X-Men made a call to Reed Richards to have one of his remote controlled ships to drop them off over the island far enough away from Danger's reach.

While the X-Men were near, Xavier tricked Danger into thinking that he was using this time to talk to her when really he used to time to chop her head off. Danger asked if anyone knew how danger he was and Xavier said he liked to think Jean knew and understood. Xavier tossed her head to Colossus and Colossus dropped it. In that time, Danger called up one of the giant Sentinels in the sea that massacred the mutants of the island. Wolverine reminded Danger that she would fry too, but Danger told him that she had already uploaded her consciousness into the Sentinel . The Sentinel charged up and was about to fire. Kitty yelled for everyone to grab her and not to let go. The Sentinel fired and when the fire and smoke cleared, the X-Men were safe and unharmed. Kitty looked at the giant machine and said "Is that all you got...bub?". Out of it's mouth came a hoard of inspect like mini machines to attack the X-Men. Wolverine asked for a fast ball special. He was asked if he was sure because it looked like there was an entire city coming at him. Logan replied "Yeah? I killed a town once. Funny story". Colossus threw him and Wolverine went to work.

Beast took Xavier and tried to get him away from the battlefield but was confronted by Danger who was in a new body complete with wings. Beast looked a her and told her that the equation was simple. She's a bird and he's a cat and Beast tears her apart. During their fight, Xavier told Beast that Danger left that body and that he beat her, Beast was in a feral state and looked at Xavier and said "MINE!".



Meanwhile, the X-Men were holding there own against the mini robots, when out of nowhere, Emma leaves the battle with no explanation. She walks to a hidden cavern and asks what they were doing here. The voice responded that they were there to see her triumphant return to Genosha. Emma came back to the battlefield eventually saying that she had to pee.



Kitty goes to Colossus and says that she needed a special. Colossus was shocked and didn't want to, but Kitty told him that she couldn't phase them all again and that she could take out the robot if she was inside of it and phased through it. So Colossus through her (which she said gave her a giant wedgie) and Kitty found a computer inside of it. She typed in a code that made the Sentinel realize how many people it had killed. Because it was now sentient, it's brain could not process that and flew away to think about what it had done.



Xavier talked about how proud he was of his team and was interrupted by Colossus who told Xavier that Danger told him that Xavier knew it was sentient. Xavier admitted that he knew, but that he needed to train his team and that was more important. Wolverine asked if he had been hanging around Magneto because that is something that he would say. Xavier said it wasn't that simple, but Cyclops upset interrupted saying that Xavier was the man that taught him that it was that simple and that the Danger should have killed them. Emma cut him off saying that she agreed with Xavier. Cyclops responded saying of course she agreed because she says stuff like this every day and said if she had something to say that she should explain why she left during a firefight. Emma was saved when Beast told her that Reed's ship was back.



The team leaves and the people Emma went to see were saying that it was too bad that Cyclops and Emma didn't stay together but nothing lasts forever. To which Sebastian Shaw replied "Hellfire does". Emma has been working to her old team The Hellfire Club this whole time. So for what purpose?





