Deadpool 1-45 Recap and Review

In 2012 writers Gerry Duggan and Brian Posehn continued the trend of Deadpool books getting better and better with every new series. It all started with a very silly concept of Deadpool killing...rekilling the zombie former presidents of America. This lead to S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Emily Preston being stuck in his head and having to get her body back. While in his head, Deadpool was forced to deal with some serious issues like finding out he had a daughter and that the mother was kidnapped and killed to get to him. After Deadpool decided that he wasn't going to just indiscriminately kill anymore, he decided to go on vacation and clear his head a bit.

While on vacation, Deadpool was hired by Dracula (yes, THE Dracula) to bring the queen of the underworld Shiklah to him because they are to be married. After Deadpool finds her, she kisses him in an attempt to drain his life, but as we all know, Deadpool isn't killed so easily. Deadpool tells him why he was sent to her and she agrees to allow him to take her to Dracula. Along the way, the two fall in love with each other finding that they had a lot in common in their differences. Deadpool nips their romance in the bud saying that he has a job to do and he must finish it. On their way back to New York, Shiklah finds out that Dracula has killed her two younger brothers just because they were annoying. This deeply saddens her and because of his love for her, Deadpool helps her get revenge.



After a long hard fought battle (that included Deadpool's team of Thunderbolts, a priest, Bob agent of Hydra, Frankestein's monster, a Centaur werewolf symbiote hybrid with diabetes and many other things)Deadpool and Shiklah manage to defeat Dracula and his minions and later on, have an actual marriage. But Dracula wouldn't stop, he would send his minions after him and Shiklah later, but Deadpool would bring Dazzler from the past and use her powers of light to easily defeat them. While al of this is going on, Deadpool's daughter was kidnapped by The Ultimatum (Think Hydra with berets and barely more competent). Once Deadpool found this out, he made a B-Line to go and save her. After defeating them, he told the leader of the Ultimatum that if he ever came after him or anyone he loves he would take him apart. Deadpool later buys the house next door to Agent Preston and her family where his daughter moved into.

Things don't slow down after that, Deadpool's more pacifist personality replaces his normal personality during the "AXIS" arc. Deadpool allows for this to happen after he agrees to try something new. Eventually, Deadpool goes back to normal after Evan (who is full blown Apocalypse) rips his head off and the two help Dr. Doom and the other villains with switched personalities revert most of the super people back to normal. Evan is now a wanted man by the police for crimes against humanity so Deadpool moves him into the house he bought to keep an eye on his daughter. After everything is "Back to normal" Deadpool burns his other personalities wardrobe and is happy that his life is good, but can't escape the doubt that isn't a good thing.

Deadpool later goes on a mission with Paste Pot Pete (the Trapster) to help protect a country from it's rebels. Among the people he fighting is the clone of Omega Red who was brainwashed into thinking that Deadpool killed his family. During the fight, Deadpool comes across a temple with some of the coffins that he found Shiklah in. Deadpool calls her and she meets him there. In the temple, Deadpool has the chance to kill Omega Red after a severe beat down and doesn't (much to his wife's chagrin) after he explains that he understands what it's like to have false memories in your head given to you by someone else. Omega Red leaves to contemplate his life. Deadpool leaves Shiklah to attend to her family and once they rise up, she tells them that the world is too soft and it is time for them to strike and take over the planet.



While all of this is going on, the old leader of the Ultimatum is killed and the new leader decides it's time to get revenge on Deadpool and everyone he loves. So the Ultiamtum goons make their way to Deadpool's and to Agent Preston's house only to find out that there were magic spells in place to protect their house. So Agent Preston and the rest of the Deadpool cast make their way to the safehouse. The Ultimatum fully expects Deadpool to charge in like a wild animal, but like a lot of people, they underestimated Deadpool. Deadpool spent the next few days putting his plan together and when he was ready, he carved the coordinates into some of the dead Ultimatum henchmen and sent it to their helicarrier.



The Ultimatum showed up at an abandoned farm Deadpool recently purchased with the entire Ultiamtum. Deadpool stayed their nice and calm and let loose a giant EMP that took out their helicarrier and all of their electronics. Deadpool then went and massacred them all and when their leader pleaded for his life ans said he HAD to kill him and Deadpool told him that he succeeded. Deadpool then burned the area to the ground and left his uniform and swords stating that in order for Wade Wilson to live, Deadpool must die.



Six days later we see Deadpool on a boat with his full cast of people (Minus his wife Shiklah). Agent Preston tells Deadpool to just enjoy being happy and around the people that love him. Deadpool doesn't want to bu then he feels warm...too warm. The incursion was happening and buring them all away. Deadpool's daughter hugd her dad and cries. Deadpool's final words were "I give myself over to this end. I am safe in love. I can live with this finale. If I'm going out, at least I'm taking everyone with me". Two planets collide and are destroyed taking the Merc With a Mouth with them.

Rating: 9.9

By far the best run of Deadpool. Duggan and Posehn kept Deadpool hilarious without always going for the easy pop culture reference and also showed more layers of him as a character. Also, some of the moments were tear jerkers. He had to hold the dead body of his child's mother who died for having his child and also holding his daughter while she died was just painful to see. Every book was a surprise and was one of the few books that was a must when it was on the shelf. The only complaint is that his death came out of nowhere. There was no real reason behind his death especially with his healing factor still being intact. It seemed like one day someone woke up and just decided that Deadpool was going to die. While he story was perfect, that is the one thign that seemed off.