Weekend Watch: Snatch

"You show me how to control a wild f***ing gypsy and I'll show you how to control an unhinged, pig-feeding gangster."-Turkish

Where to start with this movie? Well, in the beginning, a group of Jewish men walk through what appears to be a bank while having conversation about religion. When they get into a specific room, they take off their jackets and fake beards to reveal that they are gun toting burglars and not Jewish at all. They steal a bunch of small diamonds and on eighty-six flawless diamonds. Freddy Four Finger (played by Benicio Del Toro) takes the diamond with him to England to sell to a buyer. This is just the start of an eclectic cast of characters in this movie who, at the end, are all connected in the end in some way shape or form. Shenanigans have not ensued more in any movie ever.

The story is narrated by Turkish (played by Jason Statham) who owns manages a boxer by the name of Gorgeous George with his business partner Tommy (Who tells people he was named after a gun when he was named after a belly dancer). Pretty straight forward so far, but here is where it gets silly. Turkish has put Gorgeous George in a fight with the illegal bookie running gangster who feeds people to pigs Brick Top who tells Turkish that George is to go down in the specified round. After the deal is made, Turkish sends Tommy and George to go buy a caravan from the gypsies (Tommy goes on to say that he hates pikies).

The head of their community Micky (played by Brad Pitt) sells Tommy and George a busted caravan that doesn't even make it off their camp site. Tommy, obviously mad, sends Gorgeous George to try and get their money back. Micky says he will fight him for it. So George starts tossing Micky around Micky is acting like it's nothing. George tries to leave and Micky tells him he will stay until the fight is done. Micky hits George with one shot and lays him out. Now Turkish has to get a new fighter and Brick Top will not be happy.

That is just the first maybe fifteen minutes of the movie. There's also two really idiotic pawn shop running guys who end up being hired Boris the Bullet Dodger (Named because he dodges bullets) to steal the briefcase from Freddy Four Fingers and rob the bookies. The place bookies, however, is run by the pig feeding gangster Brick Top who doesn't take it idly when people steal from him. Since they're idiots, they don't research it, they just go and try and rob the place. Not spoiling much by saying they fail miserably at that and everything else they try to and accomplish throughout the movie. There are a ton of other characters in "Snatch", but it's better when you come across them not knowing what they are about. Especially Bullet Tooth Tony.

This movie just keeps hitting you with either comedy, action, or memorable quotes from start to finish. The only downfall of this movie is the amount of stories that are going on. Granted, they all come together in the end (and comes together in a crash around the three quarter mark), but some people have said that the plethora of stories makes it a bit difficult to follow. If you happen to feel that way, just stick with it. It will all come together in the end and wrap up the story in a nice little bow.

Rating: 8

While this is one of this writer’s favorite movies, it may not be for everyone. The acting is superb, the comedy is clever, and the violence isn't too gory. While the cursing might be excessive to some, it makes the movie that much funnier because it isn't people cursing just for the heck of it.

Replay value: 10 out of 10

The quotes and jokes never seem to get old.

Who to watch with:

This isn't a movie to watch if you're with you're with you significant other and you're trying to be romantic. "Snatch" is far from a heartwarming tale. This is the movie you watch when you have a little over an hour and a half to sit down with people who enjoy comedy and a good story.