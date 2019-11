Many of you may not know this, but the first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day. It's the day where comic book retailers are given comics from various companies ranging from Marvel, DC, Bongo, and more put out free issues of one or more of their comics to try and gain new readers and even get old readers into a new series or two.

The absolute best thing about new comic book day is that the comics aren't only for adults. The ages range everywhere from "E for Everyone" to "M for Mature". This way everyone can fee involved in what is going on. As your humble comic book writer here at vavel.com, I have decided to give you a list of the comics that will appear on free comic book day.

Sometimes there will be a limit on how many you wil be allowed to take, so pick wisely or bring a friend and you can swap comics and maybe get them into some new comics. Also, don't be shocked if your local retailer decides to throw in or put out a few older issues that might not have sold. Enjoy and don't forget to say thank you.

*WARNING* (MR) Stands for Mature Readers.



FCBD 2015 BOBS BURGERS



FCBD 2015 BONGO COMICS FREE-FOR-ALL!

FCBD 2015 BOOM STUDIOS 10TH ANNIVERSARY FCBD SPECIAL

FCBD 2015 DARK CIRCLE COMICS #1 (MR)

FCBD 2015 DARK HORSE FIGHT CLUB THE GOON THE STRAIN (MR)

FCBD 2015 DC COMICS DIVERGENCE

FCBD 2015 DOCTOR WHO SPECIAL

FCBD 2015 PERFECT SQUARE PRESENTS POKEMON

FCBD 2015 SAVAGE DRAGON LEGACY

FCBD 2015 SECRET WARS #0

FCBD 2015 SPONGEBOB FREESTYLE FUNNIES

FCBD 2015 TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS IN DISGUISE #0

FCBD 2015 2000 AD SPECIAL

FCBD 2015 AVENGERS #1

FCBD 2015 AND THEN EMILY WAS GONE (MR)

FCBD 2015 BODIE TROLL & FRIENDS

FCBD 2015 CAPTAIN CANUCK

FCBD 2015 CBLDF DEFEND COMICS

FCBD 2015 COMICS FESTIVAL

FCBD 2015 DARK HORSE ALL AGES AVATAR PVZ BANDETTE

FCBD 2015 GFT WONDERLAND SPECIAL EDITION ONE SHOT (MR)



FCBD 2015 GRAPHIX SPOTLIGHT CLEOPATRA IN SPACE

FCBD 2015 GRONK AND FRIENDS

FCBD 2015 HATTER M LOVE OF WONDER

FCBD 2015 HIP HOP FAMILY TREE 3-IN-1 FEATURING COSPLAYERS (MR)

FCBD 2015 ICE BAYOU BLACKOUT

FCBD 2015 JOJOS BIZARRE ADVENTURE AND YU GI OH

FCBD 2015 JURASSIC STRIKE FORCE 5 ONE SHOT

FCBD 2015 KODANSHA COMICS SAMPLER

FCBD 2015 LADY JUSTICE

FCBD 2015 LEGENDARY COMICS SAMPLER

FCBD 2015 MARCH GRAND PRIX

FCBD 2015 MERCURY HEAT DEBUT (MR)



FCBD 2015 MOTORCYCLE SAMURAI

FCBD 2015 OVERSTREET COMIC BOOK MARKETPLACE

FCBD 2015 PHANTOM SPECIAL

FCBD 2015 RABBIDS

FCBD 2015 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG MEGA MAN WORLDS UNITE PRELUDE

FCBD 2015 STAN LEE CHAKRA THE INVINCIBLE

FCBD 2015 STEAMPUNK GOLDILOCKS

FCBD 2015 STREET FIGHTER SUPER COMBO SPECIAL

FCBD 2015 STUFF OF LEGEND CALL TO ARMS

FCBD 2015 SUPERMUTANT MAGIC ACADEMY STEP ASIDE POPS COMBO

FCBD 2015 TALES OF HONOR

FCBD 2015 TEEN TITANS GO SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP

FCBD 2015 TERRIBLE LIZARD #1

FCBD 2015 TMNT PRELUDE TO VENGEANCE

FCBD 2015 VALIANT 25TH ANNIVERSAY SPECIAL