Dwayne Johnson To Star In "Big Trouble Little In China" Remake

Dwayne Johnson has recently been in talks to star in the remake of the 1980's action film "Big Trouble In Little China" that starred Kurt Russell (man's man and hero Jack Burton) and Kim Cattrall (sassy and outspoken reporter Gracie Law). While there is no guarantee this movie will definitely be green lit, it's almost a guarantee that it will be.

Dwayne Johnson is easily the biggest action star out right now and knowing that his projects bring money, the remake will almost certainly happen. This writer is of two minds about this movie. Personally, "Big Trouble in Little China" was always the perfect action movie. There is no need to remake perfection. It had everything that is needed in an action movie.

Despite not having the new special effects that today's movie have, the action still holds up to this day. Take the first major fight scene for example: It was a giant brawl between to warring groups and it never looked cluttered or sloppy. Every move was done like it was an actual fight and not every fighter used the same style. One of them actually had a six-shooter and another used a Samoan drop (it's a wrestling move).

And when the three storms came down and turned the tide in favor of the antagonists, they were introduced in such a way that the viewers knew these guys were a big deal. No matter how cheesy they looked, they looked dangerous, intimidating, and you knew someone was about to get their butts kicked.

Then there is the chemistry between the actors. Every one of the people in this movie worked great together. This made for great acting and really funny scenes. It's rare you get a group of actors together that can work together and be as good as this group was. Russell and Dennis Dun (Wang Chi. Jack's booty kicking buddy) worked amazingly off each other. The conversations the two had together sound just like two old friends who haven't seen each other in a while and when things got bad, they immediately knew to help each other.

Granted, it is acting, but even bad chemistry can ruin even the best of acting. Cattrall and Russell were also great. The two ended up liking each other but avoided the cliché falling in love and Jack giving up his truck and his career to settle down. Burton and Gracie Law still had a couple of romantic moments and they didn't get to mushy which wouldn't have fit in this movie.

Even though this writer is completely against a remake of this movie, Dwayne Johnson will make one heck of a Jack Burton. Jack Burton is just a guy who happened to fall into the hero role. He's your stereotypical American who talks loud, but old jack Burton isn't afraid to back it up. And if anyone is familiar with the Rock, you know Dwayne Johnson will fit this role perfectly. Dwayne Johnson has the skill to pull off Jack Burton's mouth better than anyone in Hollywood. The person playing jack Burton doesn't have to built like Dwayne Johnson, but they definitely have to be able to talk with confidence even if they know they have no chance in Hell of winning.

There is a classic scene where the Jack Burton is talking to one of the big villains and he goes on to say "You know what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like this?" and Dwayne Johnson can and will deliver that line and do it justice. Johnson can play this role just as well as anyone could and if anyone can do it, it's Dwayne Johnson.

While a lot of us may be against the idea of a remake of "Big Trouble in Little China", we will all still go and see it. After we see it one of two things are going to happen. We will leave and talk about how we were wrong about them remaking the movie and then say they still shouldn't have remade it. OR we will hate the movie and talk about how they never should have remade the movie.