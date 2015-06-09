Jon Bernthal To Play The Punisher

Everyone's favorite skull shirt wearing, gun toting, murdering vigilante is making his way to season two of Netflix's hit show "Daredevil". Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal has been cast to play Frank Castle (The Punisher) in season two of Daredevil. While this writer doesn't watch the "Walking Dead", the images of him playing Shane look really amazing.

Marvel's Head of Television went on record saying “Jon Bernthal brings an unmatched intensity to every role he takes on, with a potent blend of power, motivation and vulnerability that will connect with audiences. Castle’s appearance will bring dramatic changes to the world of Matt Murdock and nothing will be the same.”

The way Daredevil season one was done, this is a perfect starting point for Frank Castle to eventually get a show of his own. The show was made for a guy like Frank Castle. A gritty, angry, violent, and strategic man. Castle's relationship with Daredevil is almost like an angel fighting and letting people be judged by God and a rogue angel saying "God had his chance. Now I pass judgement". The two of them together is going to be nothing but spectacular and this writer cannot wait to see this come back so the world can see the Punisher in all of his glory. Especially as more than just a lunatic with a gun when he is so much more.