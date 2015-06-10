The Daredevil And The Punisher Relationship

If you missed the announcement, Jon Bernthal (Shane from the AMC's “Walking Dead”) will be playing Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher in season 2 of Netflix's hit series Marvel's “Daredevil”. People that don't read the comics don't know much about the Punisher other than his origin story. For those of you who don't know, his wife and two kids were innocent bystanders that were killed while they were on a family picnic. This drove Frank Castle to start his never-ending war against crime.

The key word is "war". Frank Castle doesn't bring people to the police station to be tried by the law. He is aware that some people are just too power and their influence will get them out of jail and back on the streets in no time. So what does Frank Castle do? He gathers enough evidence to make absolutely sure that they are guilty, goes in, and kills them. No judge, no jury, no trial. Punisher is all of those and executioner. Matt Murdock has a major problem with that.

Regardless of Matt Murdock's secret life as Daredevil, he does his best to keep his faith in the justice system. Being a lawyer, he took an oath to uphold the law and support the constitution. Matt Murdock is also Catholic. So those are the two main reasons why Daredevil abhors everything that Frank Castle has done. What happened to Frank Castle and is well documented and Murdock sympathizes with everything that Castle has gone through and has even offered to defend him in court and get him the help he needs to get over his loss.

This shouldn't shock you, but The Punisher has yet to take him up on this offer. So Punisher will usually tell Daredevil to go Hell (without a hint of irony) and the two will fight. Regardless of how outmatched Punisher is, Castle will fight him and usually lose. Daredevil is to fast and skilled for Castle and he knows that Punisher won't kill him, so Daredevil almost always has the upper hand.

From The Punisher's perspective, Daredevil is just a clown in a red suit. Punisher knows that Daredevil means well and that he is one of the good guys and Hell's Kitchen's protector, but he still thinks that Daredevil is a joke. Punisher believes that the only way for the criminals of the world to be put down is for good. He has seen how criminals literally get away with murder and believes with all of his heart that killing them is the only way to stop them. Castle has even admitted that he knows that he is a mass murderer. He has stated that when he finishes killing all of those who deserve it, that there will be one more bullet to settle all accounts. Basically saying that when all is said and done, he knows he has to go down too.

While Daredevil almost always gets the best of Punisher, that doesn't mean Castle has lost every fight. One thing Castle does better than most is prepare for a fight. When he has the time to get ready for someone, there are few people that are his equal. One particular time was when Punisher was getting ready to take out a mobster and he knew Daredevil was going to come after him and he did. Daredevil gave his normal speech and Punisher told him that he knew the speeches by heart and to shut up and hit him. Daredevil is beating Castle down as he does, but Punisher had an ace up his sleeve. He set up a loud speaker to overwhelm Daredevil's senses.

Once that happened, Punisher easily knocked Daredevil out cold. Daredevil woke up tied to a post with a gun in his hand pointed at Castle who was positioned to snipe his target. Punisher gave him a choice; kill him before he could kill his target or let him do it. Daredevil pleaded with punisher to not do this, but Castle didn't listen. Daredevil pulled the trigger and no shot came out. Punisher removed the firing pin. Punisher killed his target and gave Daredevil something to think about.

If this is the direction Marvel is going to go with season two of "Daredevil", expect this season to be just as gritty as the last one. There is also a rumor that Bullseye will possibly be in the upcoming season as well. Adding him to season two Bullseye and Punisher to season two will be nothing short of amazing.