Chiwetel Ejiofor To Play Baron Mordo

We know that Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock and The Hobbit) will be gracing the screen as Marvel's Dr. Stephen Strange, but the question was who was going to play Dr. Strange's nemesis Baron Mordo. Well, as you can see by the title of this article, Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave and American Gangster) will be playing Baron Mordo in the 2016 "Dr. Strange" movie.

While Baron Mordo is not a black male (which I am sure that some people will have an issue with), Chiwetel Ejiofor is more than capable of handling the role. He has played a plethora of roles, but if you want confirmation on whether he can play the arrogant sorcerer, than look no further than his role in "Serenity". Ejiofor plays a more than arrogant sorcerer who refuses to believe that anyone could be as good as him. In "Serenity", he plays an operative of the government that is sent to dispose of problems. He, like Mordo, are talented in their fields and lose due to their hubris. Not sure if Ejiofor is going to have to use a different accent or talk like he normally would (not sure if it makes a difference or not), but either way he will pull off Mordo's smug personality perfectly.

According to Deadline, Mordo might not be completely a villain but rather play alongside Strange. Does this mean that Mordo will be a good guy? Probably not. More than likely Mordo will think that he is doing things for the right reason and will ultimately be destroying the world in the process. From a comic book fan's standpoint, Mordo absolutely has to be full of himself otherwise he's just another sorcerer. Chiwetel Ejiofor will do this role justice however the script is written. Hopefully it won't shy too far away from the source material.