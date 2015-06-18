SK Telecom T1 Cruises By Incredible Miracle 2-0

Easyhoon subbed in for Faker in this week of LCK as it didn't really matter who played, SKT came out on top. IM (2-4) came in the clear underdog, and pulled out a pick in game 1 that shocked some. IM's top lane, Apple, pulled out the Galio but he really struggled going 0-5-1. IM actually got first blood when a failed teleport gank by Marin back-fired as a teleport from Apple came down as well as Tusin that gave Roar first blood. IM would only get 2 kills after that.

It was even for about 10 minutes but a fight at blue buff as well as a fight in mid really sealed the deal. Easyhoon got the MVP for game 1 as he dominated in lane and in the game with Azir going 3-0-4.

Game 2 was interesting, as Easyhoon took the Varus this time. Game 2 was straight-forward as Marin got a couple of early kills in the top lane and SKT really just snowballed the rest of the way. SKT is one of the best teams pulling advantages and although it was close for most of the game, SKT would pull it out. SKT grabbed a baron buff at 32 minutes uncontested. After that baron buff, SKT pushed botlane and got a real advantage of about 5K gold.

Another baron buff at 42 minutes really sealed it for SKT it was only a matter of time before they pulled it out. They would finish the game in 46 minutes and was much sloppier than normal but a win nonetheless. Marin got the MVP for game 2 going 7-3-11 on Rumble.

It's clear at least at this point that Faker has been more impactful for SKT as far as their wins. Easyhoon has played exceptional but the wins are usually more sloppy, and well, Faker is just the best player in the world. For SKT, Easyhoon playing exceptional as a sub is good because Faker gets to hide a lot of his tricks because he gets to take weeks off. Faker will be in the important games, though.