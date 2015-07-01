iOS 8.4 And Apple Music Launched

Today, Apple released iOS 8.4. The new OS features security and stability updates, updates for iBooks, and, most notably, Apple Music.

Apple Music is Apple's attempt to get into aing service. When the completely redesigned Music app is launched, it gives a rundown of what Apple Music is. It informs you that all users get a free three-month trial, then asks you to choose between an Individual membership ($9.99/mo) or a Family membership for up to six people ($14.99/mo).

Once you choose, it informs you it will auto-renew after the three-month trial unless you turn that feature off. This can be done within the Music app. You tap the head-silhouette "Profile" icon, then tap "View Apple ID." Under "Subscriptions", tap "Manage" and toggle "Auto-Renew" off.

After you choose a renewal option, it has you select favorite genres using a silly system in which you tap bubbles. Immediately following that, you use the same bubble-tapping system to select artists that interest you. The app then uses that to make playlists that you may be interested in under a tab labelled "For You."

There's also a "New" tab that features new and popular music and videos, a "Radio" tab featuring iTunes Radio-like stations in addition to their live station, Beats 1, and a "Connect" tab featuring social media content from your favorite artists. Additionally, there's a final "My Music" tab. This tan is separated into two sections: "Library," where your music is found, and "Playlists," where you can find your playlists as well as make playlists for other users to listen to.

Overall, the app seems to move quite smoothly and everything seems to work well together, with the exception of the "My Music" tab. It feels quite cramped and it's difficult to figure out at first. The only way to reorganize your music by Artist, Genre, Album, Song Name, etc. is to tap a very skinny bar, and there's no "Auto-Shuffle" option.

That being said, it's great that iTunes Radio stations remain in the app and that users have the option to queue music to their desire with an ad-free experience. Being able to listen to music and listen to exclusive albums such as Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" and Pharrell's "Freedom" is an amazing feature that will draw many customers from Pandora and Spotify. Only time will tell if Apple can keep up to them.

