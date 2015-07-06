Marvel Characters That Might Be Left Out

Marvel has been releasing pictures of characters that have a place in the new Marvel Universe once Secret War has ended. Some of you may have noticed that some characters have yet to be announced. What will happen to them? Will they return? Here are a some of the characters and this writer's thoughts where they will go and how likely it is they wil be back.

Cyclops:

Leader of the X-Men and a character that has gone through a ton of changes over the last five years. It would be a shame if he was one of the casualties of the Marvel reboot. Cyclops is a staple with the X-Men and possibly one of the most important X-Men. It's doubtful that he doesn't return. Look for him to go back to running a school for mutants.

Chance of return: 9 out of 10



Emma Frost:



Emma might be expendable. Her character hasn't changed much in the last decade. It's not shocking that Marvel hasn't given her a spot yet. That's not to say she won't be used, but it wouldn't be shocking if she disappears. The good news for Emma Frost fans is that she makes an amazing villain. So even if she doesn't return as an X-Man, she could return as a villain.

Chance of return: 7 out of 10

Kitty Pryde:

Marvel shook things up by her getting engaged to Star Lord and no one saw that coming. This may have solidified her spot in Marvel's relaunch. Kitty Pryde has been solid ever since Astonishing X-Men. She followed it up by stepping up and leading the misplaced original X-Men and becoming their professor and guiding them while they are displaced. Kitty isn't a character who will get her own comic, but she is a great compliment to any book.

Chance of return: 10 out of 10

Wasp:



Wasp isn't really a great character. Only hope she has is if Hope van Dyne gets great reviews from the Ant Man. But, for some reason MArvel loves her. Soooo...

Chance of return: 6 out of 10

Silver Surfer:

There is a new comic coming out called "The Ultimates" and this team has the world eater Galactus on it, but no Silver Surfer. Surfer is boring. He looks monotone and while he has one of the most powerful sets of abilities in the Marvel Universe, no one cares. Marvel dropped the ball with him a long time ago. At one point he was searching the Earth looking for a perpose and learnign about the culture. He could have been Marvel's Casteil (CW's Supernatural). But, alas, nothing. If he does come back, maybe he will come back as a guy trying to find his place.

Chance of return: 3 out of 10

Mr. Fantastic:

While Mr. Fantastic has pretty much been around since the beginning, there is no guarantee that he is part of Marvel's future. Reed was even a big part of Marvel's "end". Reed is another character who desperately needed a change and finally got one during Civil War. Unfortunately, it looks like the Fantastic Four are going separate ways and Reed is kind of boring. Reed could end up disappearing and being replaced by Ultimate Reed Richards. A younger and more interesting version of him. After Ultimate Reed went evil, it showed the potential of Reed.

Chance of return: 7 out of 10

Invisible Woman:

Sue Storm is too powerful a character to be left out. Like Reed, she might not have the star power to lead her own comic, but she is good enough to lead a team of her own. She's knocked out the Hulk and kept the Fantastic Four held together all while making sure her kids got a bedtime story. Ever since Marvel made her more than just Reed Richards wife, she became a great character. It's doubtful she gets left out. It would be nice to see her lead a Secret Avengers type of team.

Chance of return: 9.5 out of 10

Havok:

Havok has been nothing but Cyclops' little brother. He isn't interesting on any level. He has his moments, but as a hole, he's boring.

Chance of return: 4 out of 10



Thor Odinson:

No way The Odinson gets left out. Even with Thor (The new female Thor), Thor is too fun a character to be left out. Beyond that, The Odinson won't be without his powers forever and his return will be gigantic event. Hopefully it will be possible for Thor and Thor to coexist together.

Chance of return: 10 out of 10

Bruce Banner:

With the success of the Avengers and the popularity of Mark Ruffalo, Bruce Banner will be back. He may not be the Hulk, maybe he will go back to being smart Hulk, or maybe he joins Reed Richards in sort of brain trust. Any way it goes, Bruce Banner will be around.

Chance of return: 10 out of 10

Gamora:



Gamora has the luck of being in Guardians of the Galaxy. Otherwise, she wouldn't be back. She is known as the most dangerous woman in the universe and has proven that she kicks @$$. Even though she is in the movie and one of the lead roles in the movie, no one knows who she is and it's doubtful that even the comic book fans care. This writer

thinks she should stay around. Comic books don't have a lot of female characters that can win fights in hand to hand combat. Gamora should stay around. Maybe joing Sue Storm on a team of people who spend their time taking care of the jobs too dirty for the big team.

Chance of return: 8 out of 10



Luke Cage and Jessica Jones:

They both have Netflix shows coming up in 2016 and are popular among the the comic book readers. It would be an absolute travesty if they were to not get their own comics. Good thing is that even if they don't have a superhero series and team, Jessica and Luke could go back to their old jobs and them raising their daughter would also be a great read.

Chance of return: 9.5 oout of 10

Iron Fist:

Iron Fist falls under the same umbrella as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. He has a Netflix show coming out and him not being around could potentially hurt his chances on being successeful. Unlike Daredevil, people don't know who Iron Fist is. Marvel also doens't have a ton of martial art fighters. Taking Iron Fist away doesn't seem like a smart idea.

Chance of return: 7.5 out of 10

Deathlok:

While he is a character on Agents of S.H.I.E.LD., he isn't important to the Marvel universe at all. He won't be used immediately, but maybe after time.

Chance of return: 2 out of 10

Hank Pym:

Don't be shocked if Hank Pym, Bruce Banner, and Reed Richards form some sort of brain trust. Hank Pym will also eventually start to look like Michael Douglas after his role in Ant Man.

Chance of return: 7 out of 10



Punisher:

Marvel needs the Punisher. He is the guy that does all the things that regular every day people wish they could do. Not because they are homicidal, but because we all see the people who get away with murder, rape, and other heinous crimes and wish we could punish the wicked. Punisher will also be in season two of Daredevil, so expect him to have more of a major role in the Marvel Universe.

Chance of return:10 out of 10

War Machine, Winter Soldier, Black Widow:

At the end of the day, while all three of these characters are different, they are all lumped into Captain America and Iron Man movies. War Machine is Stark's best friend, so he will be around. Black Widow seems to one of few women without powers kicking butt all over the place. Bucky Barnes is the only one who can be left out. While the general idea is that he will eventually become Captain America, there's no guarantee. With Sam Wilson being Cap in the Marvel Universe, the writers of the movies might just go with him.

Chance of return:

War Machine: 8 out of 10

Winter Soldier: 8 out of 10

Black Widow: 7 out of 10

Cannonball:

Cannonball is in serious danger of being left behind. No one knows who he is and like Havok, all his major moments have been forgotten. It's weird that Sunspot was picked up and not Cannonball.

Chance of return: 4 out of 10

Loki:

Loki's popularity from the movies will keep Loki around for a very long time. Loki could play a villain, a hero, or an anti hero. It's not just his popularity that will keep him around, but his personality is extremely entertaining and you can't have Thor or The Odinson without Loki.

Chance of return: 10 out of 10