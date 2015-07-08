Elodie Yung To Play Elektra

Marvel announced last month that season two of Daredevil will feature The Punisher who will be played by Jon Bernthal and this made Marvel comic book fans happy. But wait, there's MORE for us Marvel Comics fans to get excited about! Marvel has now announced that Elodie Yung (Jinx from the G.I. Joe movie) has been called to play deadly ninja assassin and Matt Murdock's on again off again lover and sometimes enemy Elektra.



Some of you may remember Elodie Yung from G.I. Joe Retaliation where she played a ninja an honestly, maybe not much else. She hasn't done a ton of American films but she has a good amount of French films, so she does have experience (as a member of the comic book fan community, acting credentials matter). While this writer may not have known her or even recognized her from the G.I. Joe movie, after seeing her picture, she looked like the perfect pick for Elektra.She has the long black hair and European features (Elektra is Greek) that will go off perfectly.

Many of you will remember that during a flashback, Foggy and Matt talked about a Greek woman Matt was messing with. Many fans speculated and got excited hoping that they were talking about Elektra. Looks like we were right. Comic book Resources quoted saying the official statement was "Yung will play Elektra, a mysterious woman from Matt Murdock's past whose dangerous and exotic ways may be more than he can handle."



Murdock will have his work cut out from him dealing with Elektra. It's one thing to fight a skilled ninjas assassin who's been trained by a deadly ninja cult and it's another to fight a skilled ninja assassin who's been trained by a deadly ninja cult who loves you. Women are a dangerous and deadly species and are even more dangerous if they've been heartbroken. Elektra is more than like turn Murdock's personal and superhero life upside down. Also, where there's Elektra, Bullseye can't be that far behind. If not this whole season, expect a cameo or a ace of spades in the last episode