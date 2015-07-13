Jackman To End Wolverine With Old Man Logan

For the last fifteen years, Hugh Jackman has graced the screen as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine and after four starring roles in X-Men, a quick cameo in X-Men First Class, and two solo movies, Old Man Logan will be Jackman's last Wolverine role. Fans have speculated and hoped that Jackman would end his run as Wolverine and it seems appropriate that this story would end his run.



For those of you who don't know, Old Man Logan is the story about a Logan who hasn't popped his claws or raised his hands to fight anyone after fifty years. The villains have killed most of the heroes in the world and now have complete control over the United States and all other places of the world aren't a place that anone would want to live.

Logan is now married, has two kids, and owns a farm in California that is now controlled by The Hulk. After Logan failed to make rent for the first time, Hulk sent his redneck, inbred children to either get the money from Logan or beat him down to teach him a lesson. After Logan is in bed healing from the beating he took, Hawkeye offers him a job that will get him the rent money he needs plus more. Logan agrees and the two of them make their way from Hulk's territory to Red Skull's Presidential quarter.

Old Man Logan is one of the best stories to come out in the last decade. It's a completely different Logan. This story is about a Logan who no longer believes in violence to solve his problems after he was directly responsible for the deaths of his teammates and family the X-Men. This isn't the Wolverine. This is a Logan who is more pacifist cowboy who has left the berserk rage behind. The story itself is absolutely great and has a ton of levels. Fans will really enjoy seeing Logan in a new light. And the scene of him fighting a ton villains only to find out that he was actually killing his teammates is going to be one of the most tragic things Fox has done with their comic book franchises.

The only issue with making this movie is the large amount of Disney licensed Marvel characters in the story. Red Skull is the guy who organized the villains in the first place and The Hulk is Logan's first protagonist and neither of them are under the FOX umbrella. The good news is that they can be easily replaced with other characters that FOX has owned.



This will Hugh Jackman's swan song as a Wolverine. It has been debated whether or not the solo Wolverine movies have been great or not. But trust this writer when he says that this movie will beat them all. As long as FOX stays true to the story, this movie could be as big as Guardians of the Galaxy. It won't have the jokes and cynical humor that Wolverine normally has, but it will replaced by a story that will have audiences at the edge of their seat. This could easily become a classic.

