Comic Con Trailers: The Good The Bad And The Ugly

In case you have been sleeping under a rock, buried beneath an unbelievable pile of work, grounded, or flat out away from the internet, The San Diego Comic Con has past. As always trailers for movies have been released. When the movie trailers were first leaked, emotions are going to set in and people are going to feel a certain way about the way the characters uniforms were made, the actors who portrayed them, and just the way the trailer was put together in general. It's been about five days since the trailers were leaked and now that reality has set in and our emotions have calmed a bit, here is an unbiased opinion on "X-Men:Age of Apocalypse", "Suicide Squad", "Batman vs. Superman" and "Deadpool".

The Good:

Deadpool Trailer



BREAKING NEWS!! It looks like they got Deadpool's movie right. Deadpool fans have been waiting for this movie for at least a decade and with all the on again off again reports we thought the movie would never get made. A year ago, the tes footage was "leaked" and the movie seemed to be on again. Ryan Reynolds fought to get the R rating he thought the Deadpool movie needed and that was happening. Everything seemed to be falling into place. Then Comic Con roles around and the first official trailer came out and it blew all of our minds. It mat just be the trailer showing all the good stuff, but it looks like the writers, actors, and directors knew what the fans wanted and gave it to them. He seemed to be the wise cracking, booty kicking, third wall breaking (Wade asked that his suit not be made green or animated. Taking shots at Ryan Reynolds costume in Green Lantern), Merc with a Mouth that we grown to love.

Rating: 10

This was what we all wanted to see. We wanted to see some action, some back story, and a lot of jokes. And that is exactly what got. The only thing this trailer was missing was the rest of the movie. There is nothing to complain about except for the quality of the video because it was taken on someone's phone.

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice Trailer

And it all started with Bruce Wayne running towards the destruction while everyone ran away. Not to sound to cheesy, but this trailer brought a tear to this writer's eye. From the beginning, people pooped on the decision to make Ben Affleck Batman. Saying he wasn't good as Daredevil and that he will ruin this part. This writer defended the choice and he's glad he did. Ben Affleck looked perfect as an older and more experienced Batman and looked the part of Bruce Wayne dressed in his suit and also training in the batcave. Jesse Eisenberg sound amazing as Lex Luthor and took away any doubt this writer had as him being cast. Then there was Wonder Woman. One word; Wow. She looked vicious. Lastly, Superman. Odin wept, he looked ruthless. The trailer did a great job making him look like both a villain, hero, and cult leader all at once. This movie is going to bank big time and possibly surpass the "Avengers" first movie.

Rating: 10

While the rumor is that there will be no jokes in this movie, after seeing this trailer, it won't matter. A Batman VS Superman movie is something we have all been waiting for literally decades. All of the doubts seemed to be set aside as more things are released about the movie. Every doubt everyone has seems to be calmed. Great job.

The Bad:

The Suicide Squad Trailer

After watching the trailer a few times, the only thing that could be said was "Ummmm, what?". The trailer did a decent job explaining what the point of the Suicide Squad was and who they are, but it seemed to be badly put together. Harley Quinn looks great and so does Deadshot. Voila Davis looks like she portrays Amanda Waller perfectly, but again, the trailer was all over the place. Reports came out that the studio wasn't happy with the trailer and it shows. It was just a hodge podge.

Rating: 5

Here's the good news; those of us who didn't know what the Suicide Squad is about now have an idea going in. Villains saving the day or the ones straddling the line have become popular. So it won't be shocking when people flock to the movies.

The Ugly:

The Joker-

First off, let's start with the positives before the negatives. Jared Leto did a great job on sounding like the Joker. Some people say that he sounds he's doing his own take on Heath Ledger's Joker and that it's a bad job. No one will ever replicate what Heath Ledger did. There is only one and he is gone. And for all we know, Jack Nicholson was doing his impression of Cesar Romero and Nicholson was amazing in Tim Burton's Batman movie. So Let's give him some credit before we knock him down. Now, his look is absoluetly terrible. It seems like they are trying too hard to give him a different look. The metal grill and the tattooes are a bit of a force. But maybe it's because the Joker is usually in a purple suit and this isn't the classic look. Maybe it will work and maybe it won't. As of now, it gets a thumbs down.

Joker Look Rating: 2

Joker Voice Rating: 8

Apocalypse NO! or The Brother of Ivan Ooze:

While trailer looked amazing, En Sabah Nur did not. There was way too much purple and the people on the internet (being as quick witty as they are) started making memes about what he looked like. The best one has been his resemblance to Ivan Ooze from The 1990's Power Ranger's movie. Then there are what appears to be dread locks. Sorry, but the dreads can't be defended. There's nothig wrong with the armor design, but all the purple does make him look like Ivan. The good thing is that everyone else looks great. Storm even has a mohawk and Psylocke's costume is spot on. The bad part is that Apocalypse is the main villain and we will see a ton of him and we will keep wondering when the Power Rangers are going to knee him in the gentleman parts and fly into a meteor.

Trailer Rating: 8

Costume design Rating: 6