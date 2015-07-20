Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S2 today, taking followers of the world of technology by surprise, as they tend to stick with August release, and almost nobody predicted the new tablet launch to be this early.

"The Galaxy Tab S2 is not only our thinnest and lightest tablet of its size ever," said JK Shin, CEO and President of the IT & Mobile division of Samsung. "it also gives users quick, easy access to a wealth of superior viewing and productivity features."

The tablet comes in two size configurations. The first is 8-inch, and the other 9.7 inches. Here's what the tablet brings to the table.

Display and Dimensions

The Galaxy Tab S2 is 5.6mm thin. With the iPad Air 2 being 6.1mm thin, the S2 will now be the thinnest tablet on the market.

The S2 features a Super AMOLED (4:3) screen with a 2048x1536 pixel resolution, matching Apple's Air 2. The Super AMOLED display delivers 94% of natural tones to show "true-to-life" colors and making photos much more detailed.

The 2.1mp resolution of the front camera on the S2 surpasses the Air 2's 1.2mp camera, and both devices share an 8.0mp back camera.

The S2 weighs in at 389g for the 9.7" and 265g for the 8" tablet. The metal frame is the thinnest and lightest of it's size the world has seen so far.

The Galaxy Tab S2 also features Adaptive Display, which adjusts gamma, sharpness, and saturation based on the application, ambient lighting, and the color temperature of the viewing environment.

Additionally, the tablet has a Reading Mode, which adjusts brightness to make it possible for readers to enjoy content for longer amounts of time without risk of strain.

Software and Connectivity

The S2 comes preloaded with Microsoft Office and is compatible with the Book Cover Keyboard, which features a built-in trackpad.

The device features a fingerprint sensor that allows access to the device with a simple press of the home button. It also features Smart Manager, which displays device settings, including storage, RAM availability, and battery levels.

The Galaxy Tab S2 additionaly comes pre-loaded with a free anti-malware for extra protection against viruses and an improved storage structure that makes file locating easier than it's ever been.

Finally, the Tab features Multitasking, allowing customers to view and run two apps at the same time. And with Pop-Up Window, you can easily navigate between several apps at a time.

Final Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 can be purchased with 32 or 64 gb of preloaded storage, and both versions can have an SD card with up to 128 gb of storage added (all, of course, in addition to the free 100 gb of OneDrive storage available when purchasing the tablet). It will be available next month (August 2015) worldwide. Prices have yet to be announced, but they're predicted to be around $400 for the 8-inch and $500 for the 9.7-inch.

