Madden NFL 16 Ratings of Top Running Backs Released by EA Sports

Madden NFL 16, the popular football video game by EA Sports, has released its top-rated running backs.

The highest rated running back is Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch comes in with a rating of 96 overall. The 29 year-old bruiser nicknamed 'Beast Mode' because of his tough and powerful running style has a staggering 99 Stiff Arm, 98 Trucking and 89 Strength. His other stats include 91 Elusivness, 88 Acceleration and 85 Speed. These incredible numbers give you, the player, the ability to dominate the game with Lynch.

After not playing almost all of 2014-15, Adrian Peterson is back as the second highest rated back in Madden 16. After dominating Madden NFL in previous years, Peterson continues his Madden dominance. The 2015-16 version of Peterson is a 95 Overall. With 88 Strength, 90 Speed and 92 Elusivness, Peterson will give the player chance to run all over defenses and acheive crazy statistical feats.

Rounding out the top-5 of Madden 16's highest rated running backs are three players tied with a rating of 94. The three RB's are Jamaal Charles, DeMarco Murray and Le'Veon Bell. Charles has everything you want in an all-purpose back, including 95 Elusivness, 92 Speed and 98 Agility. Also, don’t forget the league-best 86 Catching, as Charles is one of the NFL's RB's out of the backfield. As for the newly acquired Philadelphia Eagle, DeMarco Murray, he brings 96 Trucking and 97 Stiff Arm. Just like in real life, he’s hard to tackle with 97 Juke, and 95 Elusivness. He will be hard for linebackers to catch as well witha Speed of 89. Le'Veon Bell is a dependable, every-down back. He features a league-best 99 Carrying stat. Bell also has an 83 Catching for third down, and can use excellent agility with 95 Elusivness and 97 Juke.

These top five running backs are truely some of the NFL's elite. In the upcoming weeks it will be interested to see what order EA Sports has raned the other featured backs in the NFL. It will also be fascinating to see which backs will meet expectations and which backs will dissapoint with their high ratings they have been given.