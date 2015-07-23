OnePlus Two: Release Date, Specifications, Price, And More

The Specs

The specs of the new flagship fevice, confirmed by OnePlus themselves, include a 5.5" Quad HD (2,560x1,440 pixels, 534ppi) display, a controversial Snapdragon 810 CPU that they have assured us will not overheat, along with an Adreno 430 GPU powering the device.

The device will be running the latest version of OnePlus' new OS OxygenOS built on top of Android Lollipop 5.1. 4GB of LPDDR4 ram will be in this years model along with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP (laser auto-focus) front-facing camera. Since the previous generation also had a 13MP camera, it's rather disappointing to see the same quality on this year's model due to the fact that the One's major fault was in the camera department.

There will be the option of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage but, despite the removable back, there will be no expandable storage. They have also confirmed that a fingerprint scanner will be on the phone along with dual-SIM slots and USB Type-C. The battery will be slightly larger than the One's as well, at 3,300 mAh, for an additional 200 mAh more over the previous generation One.

Leaks

Popular Youtube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) was already sent a prototype of the phone and showed us some images that he took with the OnePlus Two; click here for his video on that.

In a separate post on their forum, OnePlus confirmed that the Two will have 4GB of LPDDR4 ram to take complete and full advantage of the 64-bit processor in the device. Other benefits besides perfomance include better battery life ("LP" in LPDDR4 standing for "low power") and faster load times compared to other memory types.

The design is said to be similar to the One's, but many rumors spread throughout forums say that while it has the same size display, it will have a smaller chassis, even with a bigger battery and higher resolution display. In the picture above we see that the phone has the same sandstone material as on the One, meaning handling the device will be no issue.

The biggest announcements the company had are the very controversial Snapdragon 810 processor, USB Type-C, and the fingerprint sensor. The sensor, according to the OnePlus forum is said to be twice as fast as Apple's Touch ID of its latest iPhone and iPad devices.

Price?

There has been much speculation as to whether or not OnePlus would continue down the "Flagship Killer" route and have fantastic specs at a very low price like they did with the One.

It wont be $299 USD at launch like the One, but it won't be very high either, at $399 for the 32GB model and $449 for the 64GB model.

At CES 2015, Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, stated that the device will be sold at a discounted price until they run out of stock.

How much less though? Until stock runs out, it'll be a $50 price-drop.

Pei responded to a question on Reddit asking if current OnePlus One owners would get some higher privilege than the public to this device.

"Our early supporters will be prioritized," he said - this could be fantastic news for current owners of the One.

Release

July 27th at 7:00 PT is when OnePlus will reveal their new flagship device to the world, and they're doing so in a rather interesting way.

The company confirmed that you will be able to view the event in virtual reality with the OnePlus Cardboard VR headset, essentially just Google Cardboard.

How To Get Your Hands On It

They have also confirmed that they will be using the same invite system they had with their first phone... for now.

OnePlus has stated that it will be much easier to obtain one for yourself as they plan to make many more devices than they did with their first model (30-50 times more).

For more on OnePlus' upcoming flagship handset and continued coverage of the world of technology, follow @VAVEL_Tech on Twitter.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology section. Follow him on Twitter at @lesley_dublyu.