INDYCAR15: Your Mobile Race Weekend Companion

Ahead of the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season, the series' mobile app was updated - and renamed - to get geared up for what was to be (and has been) a fantastic season of racing.

The name INDYCAR14 was dropped and replaced, of course, with INDYCAR15, and the app took on a new look for fans of the series to enjoy with the season only days away.

The main features of the app include:

• Interactive 3D live view with real-time leaderboard and car telemetry to see where a fan's favorite driver is positioned

• Leaderboard with enhanced 2D marching ants and car telemetry for 2015

• In-car camera videos from cameras that rotate 360 degrees

• Driver-pit crew radio as drivers talk strategy with their pit crews during the race

•ing of the IMS Radio Network during all on-track action

Also ahead of the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in late-March, Verizon Wireless increased its network capacity at tracks across the country so fans trackside can post on social media, text photos and videos to fans, and make use of the INDYCAR15 app - all without worries of coverage and speed.

With Verizon becoming the title sponsor of the series ahead of last season, the implementation of technology in the series has reached all new heights. It is a fantastic thing for the series and it proves that "Big Red" (Verizon Wireless) is doing exactly its job as the title sponsor of what has become a technologically-advanced racing series.

At this point, the 2015 racing season has just three rounds remaining before a champion is crowned and another long offseason begins.

So, how does the app implement itself during the race weekend? How well does it work? What does it bring to the table for fans of the Verizon IndyCar Series?

I've been lucky enough to have had Verizon send me a Motorola Droid Turbo for the entirety of this racing season to test both the device itself and the INDYCAR15 app. Upon truly testing it throughout the season while covering the on-track action, here is what the app is all about, my thoughts on it, and how it can perhaps weave its way into your enjoyment of the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Putting The News First

Upon opening the INDYCAR15 app after initial setup (choosing your favorite driver, team, etc.), you're greeted with a slider at the top of the five most recent articles from IndyCar's official website - all interesting and important, and all eye-catching and valuable.

It is not unknown that the Verizon IndyCar Series needs to grow and put more fans in both the grandstands at the track and on the couch in front of the TV during race day. Coverage of the top headlines of the series, located perfectly at the top of the front page of the INDYCAR15 app is great to keep fans updated completely - an asset toward reaching the goal of growth.

Below the slider of the news articles, advertised with eye-catching photos, is a countdown labeled Next Race. It is down-to-the-second counting down when the next green flag will fly. This is vital for the casual fan; they'll make a mental note that a race is coming up. That same casual fan will then have their eyes wander just below the countdown to a full schedule of the upcoming race weekend, putting them completely in the know as to when they need to free up their time and enjoy some great open-wheel racing in the coming days.

The rest of the front panel of the application outlines more news and videos of recent activity of the drivers, teams, etc., of the series.

An Impressive Menu

From any page in the app, the Verizon IndyCar Series logo sits beside three stacked lines signifying the app's menu at the top left of the screen. Tapping on the menu will slide over what is an impressive menu filled with great content for any fan - casual or serious - to enjoy.

The top of the menu shows the name and logo of the race that is next up on the schedule as well as when the Live Race Center will be available - essentially live radio and video of on-track activity for the race weekend, as well as live telemetry during the sessions.

Below are the tabs to navigate the app. First is Home to be taken back to the front page of the application, which is followed by Videos.

The Videos page allows you to watch some rather insightful short clips of the Latest Videos, bringing all fans important news in an easy manner, as well as videos involving your favorite driver and team that you selected earlier, On Track Highlights, Crashes & Conflicts, interviews, INDYCAR 101 & Technologies, Virtual Laps of the tracks that the series visits, and more. The Videos section of the app features an impressive collection of media for fans to consume - whenever and wherever.

Below Videos in the menu is News (a list of the same latest articles on the series' website), followed by Photos (recent photos of on and off-track activity), Social (a live feed of the @IndyCar Twitter account), and Podcasts (clips with interviews with drivers, etc.).

Next up in the menu is information on the 2015 season itself. Standings shows the current state of the championship points, Races shows the schedule, and Drivers and Teams show just that - who competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

All that remains in the menu is INDYCAR 101 (use this to learn more about IndyCar racing) and Settings to tweak the app more to your liking.

With all this information and content at the fingertips of fans even when it isn't a race weekend, the INDYCAR15 app is one fantastic companion for even the most casual of fans of IndyCar racing.

Live Race Weekend Coverage

It's inevitable: sometimes, we simply can't be attached to the TV for a race. Well, although you can turn to IndyCar's Race Control site for live video and commentary and Timing and Scoring of all on-track activity, the INDYCAR15 app provides this all as well.

I quite enjoyed watching and listening into practice for the Indianapolis 500 during chemistry class in May - using the INDYCAR15 app.

Beyond being able to watch TV-like coverage with the live IMS Radio Network commentary, you can watch live in-car cameras - something you don't have access to anywhere else. And to make the in-car cameras even more impressive, you'll be able to listen to the driver talk to his pit crew live as well. This makes for a really impressive experience during a race that is unique to the INDYCAR15 app. Even if you're watching the race on TV, it sure doesn't hurt to simultaneously have your phone or tablet bringing you live audio and video from one of the cars on track; that's something you have to try out.

Overall, INDYCAR15 can truly be relied on during the race weekend to bring you comprehensive coverage with live audio and video, and it's one of the stand-out features of the series' official companion app.

A Great Mobile IndyCar Compatriot

The INDYCAR15 app is exceptional. The sheer snappiness of the app is impressive; you are able to get up to speed on the latest in the Verizon IndyCar Series and even follow a race live from on-board a car - all without having to worry about loading, buffering, and all alike annoyances of today's mobile world.

Beyond being as blazing fast as Verizon Wireless' 4G LTE service is, INDYCAR15 allows all fans from casual to the most serious to stay up to date and follow all the races on the calendar live - from anywhere. The sheer convenience of the companion app is fantastic.

The app cannot be recommended enough to anyone who is even only slightly a fan of the series. The benefits are impressive, allowing you more insight to Verizon's own IndyCar Series than ever before, and truly putting on display the power of Verizon Wireless - no matter where you are when the cars and stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series are on track.

For complete, comprehensive coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series, check out the Racing section of VAVEL USA and follow @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter. For more on the world of technology, stay tuned to @VAVEL_Tech on Twitter.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the Racing and Technology sections of VAVEL USA. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.