Rumor: Galaxy S6 Edge+, Note 5

The latest and greatest from Samsung is ahead in the form of the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and a new installation in their infamous line of Note "phablets." Here's what to expect from this pair of upcoming smartphones.

Galaxy S6 Edge+

Leaked photos and rumors of this new flagship device show that the S6 Edge+ will have a 5.5" or 5.7" Super AMOLED Quad HD display (2560x1440), a full .4 or .6 inches bigger than the standard S6 Edge. The high resolution accompanied by the large screen size would be great and is notable here - along with the fact that it's an AMOLED panel. It will also still have the curved screen that the normal Edge had that came out with the S6.

It has been rumored that a Snapdragon 808 or Exynos 7420 SoC chipset, the same found in the GS6 and GS6 Edge, will power this latest installment of devices. Because these are rumors there is no guarantee as to which of the two will actually be in the new phone but these are the two most likely to be. There are no rumors that we have caught yet that show a different GPU than the one found in the Exynos Chipset which leads us to believe that it will be in the device as apposed to an Adreno 430 or something else.

The Exynos 7420 SoC chipset contains a Quad-core Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.5 GHz and a Quad-core Cortex-A57 clocked at 2.1 GHz. The GPU will be the Mali-T760MP8 which is also found in the S6 and S6 Edge devices.

The rear-facing camera of this device will be 16 megapixels, capable of shooting 4K video and has OIS (optical image stabilization) and will be accompanied by a five megapixel front-facing camera as well.

There may also be a glass back on this device - meaning no expandable storage or removable battery, leaving you stuck with the internal storage (32GB, 64GB, or 128GB) and the 3,000 mAh battery. This is the same story as the S6 and S6 Edge, of course.

This device is expected to run either Android Lollipop v5.0.2, v5.1.1, or maybe even Android M making a surprise appearance. There is no confirmation to prove which version of the OS it will be running, but either way it will have the Touchwiz skin over the stock OS, as standard with other Samsung device.

Galaxy Note 5

There is talk about Samsung launching the Note 5 early to make up for low sales of the S6 and because of the always present threat of Apple and what they have in store for us this year.

There is much speculation as to whether or not the Note 5 will have a 5.7" Quad HD Super AMOLED display, similar to the rumors for the Edge+, or whether they will revolutionize the flagship phone market once more wil a 5.9" 4K Super AMOLED display. Nothing is guaranteed as of yet but anything is possible in this regard.

The camera, also not confirmed, will either be the same 16 megapixel shooter found on the Edge+ or a 21 megapixel with OIS and 4K video capability. The front-facing camera is expected to be five megapixel, like on the Edge+.

The chipset that will most likely be in this device is the Exynos 7422, the company's first true all-in-One chipset containing the CPU, GPU, RAM (four GB of it), storage (32GB, 64GB or 128GB), and modem all on a single chip. It appears that they will, even with Qualcomm's assurance, stray away from the path of the Snapdragon 810 and its possible, yet very unlikely overheating issues.

