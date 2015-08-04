Sony Announces Unique New Xperia C5 Ultra & M5

Sony has unveiled two new handsets - the Xperia C5 Ultra and the M5. Both belong in the mid-range category, and both are heavily focused on their cameras. Here's what you need to know about both.

Xperia C5 Ultra

Despite the bigger, more premium sounding name, the C5 Ultra is actually the weaker of the two devices - other than its massive 6.0" Full HD IPS display (367ppi) that is hard not to notice. With such a large display, it's rather dissapointing to not see a Quad HD display on this phone, especially in this day and age.

Under the hood of the C5 is the Mediatek MT6752 chipset with a 64-bit Octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.7 GHz and a Mali-T760MP2 GPU.

The phone will be running the Sony BRAVIA Engine 2 overtop of Android Lollipop.

Additionally, the device features 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 200GB through microSD. There is also a 2930 mAh battery which they say will last up to two days with normal usage, which sounds about right given the resolution and size of the battery.

The main attraction, or attractions, of this phone are the dual 13MP cameras on either side of the phone. Both cameras have Sony's Exmor RS Sensor tech, HDR, an LED flash and are capable of recording video at 1080p 30fps. No buttery-smooth 60fps videos to see here but you can take very high quality selfies now, if that's your thing.

Xperia M5

The M5 is the bigger little brother to the C5 ultra, at least in terms of specs. At a full one inch smaller screen size than C5 it has a five inch Full HD IPS display. The pixel density is much better on this phone, due to its size, with a ppi of 441.

Powering this phone is the Mediatek MT6795 chipset with an Octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz along with a PowerVR G6200 GPU.

Again the phone will be running the Sony BRAVIA Engine 2 overtop of Android Lollipop.

The M5 features 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage which is also upgradeable to 200GB with a microSD card, and a 2600 mAh battery. This phone has another feature that the C5 does not though. It IP68 certefied dust proof and water resistant.

Again, the cameras on this phone are the main focus, but for good reason. The M5 has a 21.5MP rear-facing shooter capable of recording in 4K at 30fps. It also has phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. The front facing camera is the same as the two on the C5, 13MP 1080p 30fps recording with autofocus and LED flash.

Follow @VAVEL_Tech on Twitter for continued coverage of everything technology related.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology section. Follow him on Twitter at @lesley_dublyu.