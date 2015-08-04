Droid Turbo: Design

Consider the fact that Motorola's Droid Turbo packs in a massive 3,900 mAh battery, the largest of any other smartphone on the market, and you may start thinking the device must be almost unbearably thick and heavy. Sacrifices must be made for such a huge battery, right?

Well, Motorola really seems to have thought this through with this impressive handset.

The Turbo simply feels great in the hand, and upon close inspection from all angles, the design of the thing was really well thought out.

The device is 'bowl-shaped' just the slightest bit, curved from top to bottom to conform to your face during phone calls and from either side to aid in gripping it. It's truly minimally evident, so if this sounds unnattractive to you, there's nothing to worry about.

The lone feature on the bottom of the phone is the micro-USB charging port. At the bottom, the phone comes to a bit of a sharp edge. The display ends about a centimeter above this 'edge', where the back of the device seems to continue downward to the charging port. Overall, this point that the bottom of the phone comes to doesn't make it difficult to hold - more the opposite, in fact. Resting your pinky under it in a natural grip is not painful, either. This is just Motorola packing that battery in as well as they can.

Both sides of the phone feature a flat edge before the more rounded back of the device begins, encompassing the massive battery. These edges enhance grip really well. Nothing exists beyond this flat edge on the left side of the phone, but the right side is where the power/lock button resides and, below that, the volume rocker (which can be removed to access the SIM tray).

The top of the phone sees the headphone jack on the right side. At the front of the top, above the speaker grill that spans the width of the top of the front panel, the phone has a straight edge, but looking at the top, the back of the phone bulges out significantly to hold the battery. With it being so thick at the top, this is where the tapering down to that point at the bottom begins; from the top to the bottom, the device gets slimmer. This was done purposefully by Motorola to maintain as slim a profile as possible, making the Turbo easy to grip and enjoy in every day use.

All in all, with such a large battery, Motorola has done well in keeping this Verizon-exclusive handset slimmed down, clearly considering every aspect of the outside of this phone. It makes for a well-rounded handset with one heck-of-a battery.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Technology section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.