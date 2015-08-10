iPad Mini 4 Shell Leaks

On Twitter, @OnLeaks has released a video showing alleged official renders of the iPad Mini 4 shell, following a previous hands-on video with the alleged housing of the upcoming update to Apple's smaller line of tablets.

Speculations arose recently that there would not be a new iPad Mini, as the "phablet" market has overtaken the "mini tablet" market. However, if these renders are authentic, this could be the beginning of the comeback of mini tablets.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Mini at a September 9th media event.

Take a look at both of the videos below.

iPad Mini 4 3D CAD

iPad Mini 4 Housing

Jack Griffin is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology and Music sections. Follow him on Twitter at @jacksonlgriffin.