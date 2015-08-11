Comic Book Wednesday: Thunderbolts "No Quarter"

When there are certain problems, you know who to call. If Dr. Doom is acting up, you can call Iron Man or Reed Richards. If Loki is plotting to take over Asgard, then you contact Thor. Alien Invasion? The Avengers are all over that. But who do you call when there's superpowered terrorism? You Call General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross (the Red Hulk) and his Thunderbolts.

General Ross needed to put a team together to handle the jobs that the Avengers should not handle properly. It's not that The Avnegers aren't capable of getting the job done, it's just that some jobs are too dirty for Earth's Mightiest Heroe's to get involved with. So who does a guy like Ross call on?

First he kidnaps the Punisher and chains him to a pole in a basement and sends a picture of him tied up to a bunch of mobsters. Ross explains that he needs people like him to do what needs to be done. Punisher joins knowing that the things Ross was getting into was right up his alley. Then there's Flash Thomspon who's now Venom. He military so fell right in line. Elektra is all about the money and action. And Deadpool joins...who knows why he joined. Ross asked and he said yes. Then there is the mysterious Mercy who's purpose on the team remained unknown until after the first arc. Ross also recruited The Leader. A villain of the Hulk who should not be trusted at all. Ross ignores Deadpool's warning that the Punisher was going to kill The Leader when he got a chance and Ross eventually regrets not heeding Deadpool's warning. So there you have it. Arguably the most ruthless team assembled since Wolverine's X-Force.

Thids book has everything. Comedy, tons of action, great writing, and even romance. Well, not really romance, but something close enough to it. Once you pick this book up it will be tought to put it down.Writing: 10

Daniel Way does a superb job of making these characters interesting and fun. He gives you a reason to actually care about this team of killers and psychos beyond watching them kill and make jokes. It may not be hard to write these characters individually, but how do you do so without taking away from anyone person? How do they get along? Why are they really going along with all of this? Does anyone have an angle they are playing? Way has a way of keeping readers wondering what's next.

Art: 7

While some of Steve Dillon's character may look similar in the face, he does create a great picture. He has a way of making all of the action and brutality come to life. It's gory but not overly disgusting. It's like a bloody symphony and Dillon is the maestro.