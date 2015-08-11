Lenovo Launching ZUK Z1

The ZUK Z1 by Lenovo has a lot more to it than simply the new USB Type C port. Here's, broken down, what you need to know about the phone.

Design

This sleek, elegant design - although it is very Apple-esque at the bottom of the handset - is very impressive.

On the bottom of the phone, you will find the USB-C connector used for charging, data transfer and for a rather impractical set of headphones that will come with the phone. There is still a 3.5mm jack on the device, though, so if you wanted to enjoy some music, a video, or any other type of media with a friend, you can do so without the need of a splitter.

Specs

The Z1 has a pretty standard 5.5-inch rull HD IPS display. Just below this display is a fingerprint reader.

Inside the phone is the Snapdragon 801 clocked at 2.5GHz, an Adreno 330 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage - nothing flagship worthy, but quality nonetheless.

The one non-standard feature, with the exception of USB-C, is the battery. At 4,100 mAh this is the largest battery found in any phone now, beating the Droid Turbo by just 200mAh (read about the Turbo's design here).

On the back of the device you'll find a 13 MP camera with dual-tone flash and optical image stabilization. The front-facing camera is 8 MP, making the two both very average cameras; nothing spectacular here.

Price

At just $289 USD, this phone is well worth the money.

With a fantastic design, stunning features, and a low price, this device is one of the best low-cost high-value phones on the market as of right now.

For more on the world of technology, follow us at @VAVEL_Tech on Twitter.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology section. Follow him on Twitter at @Lesley_Dublyu.