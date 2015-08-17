Disney Channel Orders The Production Of A Sequal To Descendants

Well it is finally official. With much speculation swirling on whether a second Disney's Descendants film would be made, Yahoo! TV has confirmed this evening that a sequel has been ordered by Disney Channel.

Descendants, which follows the journey of choosing between good and evil for four villain kids (Mal (Dove Cameron)/daughter of Maleficent, Evie (Sofia Carson)/daughter of Evil Queen, Carlos (Cameron Boyce)/son of Cruella de Vil, and Jay (Booboo Stewart)/son of Jafar) and their transition to school with children of famous Disney heroes, made a huge splash when premiering on July 31st as 6.6 million viewers tuned in for the initial showing. As a matter of fact, thanks to the WATCH Disney Channel app, fans were able to experience the film a week earlier, leading to the feature ending with a total of 8 million views, ultimately surpassing the first showing of High School Musical by 300,000.

But was there any real doubt that Disney Channel was going to forgo a second movie and miss out on a great opportunity?

Think about it. Since the premiere, Descendants has been everywhere as it has been trending on Twitter and other forms of social media. Furthermore, having an album devoured by customers on iTunes (currently ranked 8th) and music videos like "Rotten to the Core" (about 21,000,000 views via YouTube) and Dove Cameron's "If Only" (over 6,500,000 views via YouTube) that the nation cannot get enough of.

In addition, it seemed that everyone, including the stars, were on board for a second movie and only Disney was keeping "Fancendants" waiting. Besides Cameron Boyce tweeting, "My next movie Descendants 2. My next show... hopefully Bunk'd," during a question and answer session on August 12th, the cast did a good job of "tip-toeing" around questions without giving a definitive answer on Saturday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Nevertheless, with the official announcement of the film that had 14 percent more of an audience than Teen Beach 2, the nation is already looking forward to more of Mal, Ben and the gang in the near future.

