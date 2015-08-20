Google, Intel Pair Up For Project Tango

Project Tango is a partnership between Intel and Google to create a phone and tablet that can capture 3D images.

The project began in March of last year, but it is not until now that you can purchase a Dev Kit of Project Tango from Google. These devices are not intended to be must-have, flagship devices or anything of that nature; they are, rather, to encourage the creators of high-end devices to incorporate more interesting hardware or even software, etc. into their devices.

Phone Specs

This phone, although not intended to be a flagship device, is no slouch. With an Intel Atom X5 processor and a massive 6-inch QuadHD display, this device is pretty extraordinary.

All of that is nice, but if you happen to take a look at the back of the handset you'll see what makes this phone unique to Project Tango.

Many of Intel's RealSense sensors populate the back of this device but the main one you need to know about is the RealSense R200 8MP camera with a fish-eye lense. Along with that are some RGB and IR sensors that make the 3D image capturing possible.

Also included, of course, is a stock build of Android Lollipop. Additionally, since it is made by Google, software updates should be up to par with any Nexus device.

Tablet Specs

With a 7-inch 1920x1200 IPS display, this tablet is not very big and does not have the highest resolution seen on any modern tablet today.

The only rather odd feature of this tablet is the fact that, while being a Google product, you would expect it to be running Android Lollipop. Rather than their newest OS, Google has opted to put Android 4.4 KitKat on this new tablet.

Also odd, being also made by Intel, you will not find an Atom processor in this device like the one found in the Tango Phone. Instead you will see Nvdia's Tegra K1 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, (expandable with the included Micro SD card slot), making this tablet far from the list of underpowered tablets.

The main attraction of this tablet is, however the 4MP camera with a depth sensor and a dedicated motion sensing camera.

The ports on this tablet include a Mini-HDMI port, USB 3.0, a previously stated Micro SD card slot and a SIM slot. Connectivity include Wi-Fi, NFC and of course, LTE.

