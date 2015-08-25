Comic Book Wednesday: Thor And Loki Blood Brothers

Is it nature or nurture that makes a person grow up to be the adults they will be. It seems like this isn't just a question that mortals should ask themselves. Loki has been a thorn in Thor's side for most of Thor's adult life. But here is a fun fact for you, Loki wasn't always a bad person or the God of Mischief. Growing up, Thor, Loki, Balder, and Sif were friends. It wasn't until they got older that they started to drift apart. Thor was slowly being groomed to one day take over as king, Balder went on adventures, and Sif would become one of the fiercest warriors in all of Asgard. That left Loki alone. This abandonment wasn't what made Loki turn evil. Believe it or not, it was the way the gods of Asgard who are now heroes treated Loki as they got older.

The story begins with Thor in shackles in front of all of Asgard after Loki finally defeating Thor, Sif, Balder, and even Odin. Loki boasts about his victory as villains tend to do and then he sends Thor to the dungeon to await his fate. Loki walks around his new palace boasting and bragging about his conquest before he meets each of his new prisoners in their cells. Loki waits for them all to bow down before him and call him their king. Each and every one of them all said that there was no way that would happen because he will fail like he always does. Loki continued on boasting to everyone about how good he was and after he was called out for not executing Thor immediately, Loki ordered Thor's execution for the next morning.

We all know that Loki is now a villain, but for once in his life someone is telling his side of the story. It was a nice touch to see Thor before Odin cast him out to learn some humility and became an Avenger. It's a pretty well known fact that Thor used to be a very brash and arrogant before he became a hero, so it's pretty easy to believe that maybe Thor is directly or indirectly responsible for Loki turning into one of Marvel's most dangerous villains. That topped with all of the other gods of Asgard treating Loki like crap because he's smaller and weaker makes it easy to see why Loki turned out how he did.



"In truth, I am neither Asgardian nor son of Jotunheim"-Loki

Writing: 8

Rob Rodi's idea to portray Loki as the protaginist and Thor as his antagonist was beautifully done. It may not have been the most difficult thing in the world to do, but with that said, what Rodi did should not be taken lightly. He could have easily made Thor and his kin the sole reasons why Loki, but he dug deeper and had Loki gaze into the alternate reality versions of himself. Loki finds out that there is more to what he has become than just the abuse he sustained growing up.



Art: 8

Esad Ribic gives the book a very renaissance and which is perfect considering the people involved. Every scene was captured perfectly by Ribic's amazing art. Loki also looked different than what we are used to seeing. Normally, he looks suave and smooth, this time, Loki looked almost ogre-like in the face. Missing teeth, old skin, and pimples. A very brave move.

In Conclusion:

This is a really solid book. The story is well written and the artwork is solid. For every Loki fan, this is a book that is a must have. For once, the God of Mischief gets the story told from his eyes and without the lies. Also, if you don't want to pick up the book, the stop motion comic is available on Netflix.