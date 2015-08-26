2015-2016 TV Lineup Part 1

It's the end of August. The summer is winding down, kids are either going back to school or are already there, the NFL season is about to start, and start of the new television lineup is about to start. Some shows have been canceled, renewed, start their premier season, and others are getting a reboot of sorts. Where do you start? What is worth checking out? What show will be missed. Well, why don't we go over some hits, some misses, and some premiers.

Renewed:

"Blackish":

ABC may have expected a double or a triple, but they got a homerun with Anthony Anderson (who plays Andre "Dre" Johnson) and Tracy Ellis Ross (who plays Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson). Blackish about is a successful couple who struggle with the idea of "keeping it real" and being who they really are and whether or not to raise their four children (their oldest Zoe, Andre jr., and their twins Jack and Diane) how they were raised or with the new privilages that their careers allow. For a lot of African Americans (This writer included) there is a thing of being "Black enough". Dre constantly tries to show his kids what it was like while he was growing up by using unorthodox methods of parenting or doing things the way he was brought up. Bow was raised by a mixed hippie couple who don't really understand her husband at all.While the premise is pretty base and very wholesome at times, the show is still entertaining. It's a throwback to 1980's and 1990's shows that were all about family values.

The great thing about the show is that you can jump in at any time and enjoy an episode. The chemistry is phenomenal, the kids all have different personalities that blend well together, and it isn't a show that stereotypes Black American families.

Season: 2

Returns: Wednesday September 23 at 9:30pm EST on ABC

"How To Get Away With Murder":

If you haven't caught up with season one of "How To Get Away With Murder", it is high recommended that you do so (if you want a review of the show, click here). This show is by far one of the best shows to come out in the last few years. This isn't a show where to good guys win and the bad guys go to jail. The show revolves around a group of college five students who are who are working for their college professor and defense attorney Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis). Sometimes Annalise has to defend some criminals she knows are guilty, because that is her job and she teaches her students that it isn't about whether their client is guilty or not. It's all about getting their client off. But while that aspect may take up a good portion of the show, that isn't the meat of the series.

In the very first episode, the five students are seen burying a dead body. Who's dead body? That is the best part, we don't know until the midseason finale And all throughout the season, they show more and more of how things happen until you get the entire picture. Once the midseason finale was over, you're only left with more questions. There are some predictable moments and a ton of "HOLY CRAP" moments throughout the season. This season shouldn't disappoint at all.

Season 2

Returns: Thursday September 24th at 10om EST on ABC



Return:

Heroes Reborn:

Once upon a time, "Heroes" was one of (if not the) most popular show on televison. Not onl did it grab the fans of comic books and science fiction, but it grabbed people who enjoyed television in general. Action, superpowers, likeable characters, romance, and attractive actors. The stories were great to follow and in the end, everything was wrapped up in a nice little bow. Then the show just kind of flopped and went flat out of nowhere. Stupid gimicks, a terrible villain, and a few storylines that no one cared about resulted in the show not coming back for a fifth season. There were teases of a movie to wrap things up, but a lot of the former cast members were on new television shows, movies, or just wanted nothing to do with the show in general.

So what can we expect from this new reboot? Who knows. The teaser and the previews all look promising, but so did the previews for the Fantastic Four reboot. If this show doesn't produce results within season one, it's doubtful it will get renewed for a season two.

Season 1 (season 5 technically) of a reboot

Premier: Thursday September 23 at 8pm EST Starting with a two hour premier

Cancelled:

Constantine:

It is with a heavy heart that this has to be reported as cancelled. "Constantine" was a brilliant show with great characters that had unlimited potential. John Constantine is a chain smoking, foul mouthed, smack talking British detective that deals with mysteries of the occult (supernatural, mystical, or magical beliefs, practices, or phenomena). Constantine found out that Hell was making a play for Earth yet again and was trying to stop it before all Hell literally broke loose. An angel by the name of Manny has been assigned to watch over Constantine as he tried to find out what is bring the rising darkness to this realm.

Personally, it feels like this show wasn't given enough time to really take off. Constantine isn't a well known character and since people don't like Keanu Reeves, people might not have tuned in thinking that the show was based off the movie and not a comic book. Given a season two, the show almost certainly could have picked up. Or maybe NBC wasn't the station for a show like this. The CW or Netflix may have been better choices for this show. Both CW and Netflix are better places for gritty television shows with dark humor. NBC might not have been the right spot for a show like this. Thankfully, Matt Ryan will continue his role as John Constatine on "Arrow" so the show may not be as cancelled as we think.